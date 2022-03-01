ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Solvera Health adds hospitality to healthcare

 6 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Solvera, from the Latin solvere, means “to solve” and, that is exactly what we do at Solvera Health. From simple to complex, we can help solve your healthcare challenges today.

Solvera’s Care Team is a true team of physicians, medical assistants, and office staff members that live and work right here in Peoria. They take our time to get to know you — as our neighbor, friend, and patient.

The Solvera Health approach is both comprehensive and integrated. We treat the whole person, not just the illness. We sit and we listen — because when you are sick and tired of being sick and tired, the first thing you need, is to be heard.

If being treated with hope, care, and respect sounds like how you would like to be treated, come to Solvera Health – where you can get all of your healthcare needs to be met under one roof.

