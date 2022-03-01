ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Dad Of Registered Sex Offender Accused Of Squeezing Girl's Buns In Bread Aisle At PA Walmart

By Jillian Pikora
 6 days ago
Roger Frank Nigriss and the Walmart in West Mifflin

You can squeeze some buns in the bread aisle but not the type one man is accused of squeezing at a Pennsylvania Walmart on Sunday, according to multiple media outlets.

Roger Frank Nigriss, 71, of West Mifflin, is accused of grabbing and squeezing a 12-year-old girl's bottom while in the bread aisle of the Walmart at 2351 Century Drive in West Mifflin, WTAE and WPXI report citing a criminal complaint filed by police.

Nigriss allegedly touched the girl while walking past him her and her mom, on Feb. 27, multiple outlets report.

When the girl turned to look at him, he seemed to be "nervous" and avoided eye contact, but remained near them until they went to report the incident to Walmart management and security about 20 minutes later, the outlets say.

Nigriss was arrested at the store by West Mifflin police who questioned Nigriss, according to the complaint. He told police he does not remember touching the girl.

He then got defensive and said “I did not grab a 12-year-old girl’s ‘expletive,’” WPXI reports citing the complaint.

Nigriss was charged with indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor, according to court documents.

While searching through court documents, Daily Voice learned that Nigriss’ son Roger Frank Nigriss Jr., 52, of Pittsburgh, is currently serving time at State Correction Institution Houtzdale for sexual offensives involving a child in his care under the age of 13 and is a registered sex offender.

He pleaded guilty to charges for sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses, indecent assault person less than 13-years of age, endangering the welfare of children - parent/guardian/other commits offense and corruption of minors - defendant 18 or above in Mar. 2016, court records show.

The details of Nigriss Jr.'s case were not immediately available when Daily Voice inquired on Tuesday, Mar. 1.

The dad was released on a $5,000 bond signature on Feb. 28, court records show. His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Richard D. Olasz Jr. on Apr. 21 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

