Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Doesn't Want Another Sibling

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, just welcomed their second child together.

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

The parents still haven’t revealed the name of the 5-month-old boy, but Cardi has shared some tidbits about him, including his connection with his big sister, 3-year-old Kulture.

Now, the “Up” rapper is explaining why her daughter recently revealed she’s not looking for another sibling anytime soon. The mother of two shared a video to her Instagram Story on Monday showing of Kulture as she explained her sweet reasoning for not wanting another baby in the house.

“You want me to have another baby?” Cardi asked her little one before Kulture quickly responded, “No!”

Of course, that hit a sweet spot for Cardi, who responded, “Aww.”

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together on September 4, sharing the big news on social media alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while laying next to her husband.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Though the couple are clearly waiting for a special time to announced their son’s name, Cardi has toyed with the idea of getting it tattooed on her face, so we’ll definitely know the little one’s title in due time.