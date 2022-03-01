ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ State Wrestling Championships: Seeds and first-round pairings, 2022

By Chris Faytok
 6 days ago
The 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics State Championships were seeded Tuesday morning. We’ll be on hand for all of the action, but until then, get ready for all of the exciting matchups by checking out the brackets and the seeds and pairings, below. NJSIAA State Championships. Preliminary Round Pairings. 106....

