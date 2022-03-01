Local sheriff asking for help in case of murdered cows in northwest Louisiana

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the illegal shooting of livestock.

On Tuesday afternoon the sheriff's office announced that two cows were shot in Elm Grove in mid-February.

Detectives were called to the 1300 block of Highway 157 on Feb. 19, when the property owner found two of his cows dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Through multiple shell casings, detectives discovered that the cows were shot by a 45-caliber firearm within Feb. 15 and Feb. 18.

The sheriff's office is asking with any information on this crime to contact their office at 318-965-2203.

