ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Local sheriff asking for help in case of murdered cows in northwest Louisiana

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEt5v_0eSk05SM00

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the illegal shooting of livestock.

On Tuesday afternoon the sheriff's office announced that two cows were shot in Elm Grove in mid-February.

Detectives were called to the 1300 block of Highway 157 on Feb. 19, when the property owner found two of his cows dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Through multiple shell casings, detectives discovered that the cows were shot by a 45-caliber firearm within Feb. 15 and Feb. 18.

The sheriff's office is asking with any information on this crime to contact their office at 318-965-2203.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Supreme Court leaves Bill Cosby's overturned conviction in place

The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision made by Pennsylvania's highest court that led to Bill Cosby's release from prison. The high court declined prosecutors' request to hear the case and reinstate Cosby's conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last year threw out Cosby's conviction, saying the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Elm Grove, LA
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

US gas price average hits new record high

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high of $4.104 on Monday, surpassing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008 according to data from GasBuddy. "Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cows#Livestock#Shell Casings#The Shreveport Times
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

1K+
Followers
730
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy