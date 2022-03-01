Early Money: A developer of synthetic animal fats raised a $3.9 million seed round

What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes?. That's what Rubi Laboratories Inc. is working on. The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

SAUSALITO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO