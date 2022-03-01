ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Hygiene donations wanted for Rankin County students

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PaQRX_0eSjz6Pm00

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Rankin County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the “Back the Basics” donation drive for county students.

Hygiene products like toothbrushes, body wash, shampoo, conditioner and feminine hygiene products are needed.

Belhaven University earns Carnegie classification

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Rankin County Tax Collector – 211 East Government, Suite B in Brandon
  • Mississippi Machinery – 838 North Church Street in Florence
  • Rankin County Farm Bureau – 104 Louis Wilson Drive in Brandon
  • TempStaff – 2282 Lakeland Drive in Jackson

The donation drive will end on Friday, April 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Miracles Radiothon raises more than $441K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The familiar radio voices from morning and evening commutes teamed up with Children’s of Mississippi patients and their families to raise $441,544 for the state’s only children’s hospital during the 21st annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon. The event held from Wednesday, March 2 to Friday, March 4, featured families sharing their children’s medical […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Covington County school mourns death of teacher

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WHLT) – A teacher at the Mount Olive Attendance Center (MOAC) has died. Covington County School District (CCSD) leaders announced that math teacher Ardasha Keys died. She graduated from Seminary High School in 2013 and taught third and fourth grade at MOAC. Keys is survived by her husband and young son. Her […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

JPS to host 2nd Vaccine Blitz

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School School District (JPS) will host a second COVID-19 Vaccination Blitz on Wednesday, March 9 at four schools. The vaccination drive will be held at the following schools: Kirksey Middle School, 5677 Highland Drive,  8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Northwest Middle School, 7020 Highway 49 North, 12:30 p.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Rankin County, MS
Government
County
Rankin County, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Florence, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor discusses decision to lift mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced that he is signing an executive order to lift Jackson’s mask mandate. Masks are only required on a voluntary basis and businesses can still ask customers to mask up. However, the mayor said the data shows that things are trending down, but the pandemic is not […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Smith Drug Co. open to public on Saturdays

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to a strong public interest, Smith Drug Co. in Downtown Hattiesburg will be open to the public on Saturdays. From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays, neighbors can visit the building to receive a tour, ask questions, sample milkshakes, malts, floats or sodas and purchase t-shirts. Staff will be […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Bill proposes 8-county group for Tallahatchie River projects

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have voted to create a group to promote economic development and other projects in areas crossed by the Tallahatchie and Little Tallahatchie rivers. Senators voted Monday to pass House Bill 1323, which previously passed the House. If Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signs the bill into law, the Tallahatchie River Authority […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDOT to host Heavy Equipment Roadeo in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host the Heavy Equipment Operators Roadeo in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, March 8. The annual event is held as an opportunity for MDOT employees to enhance their skills. Winners from each district competition will move on to the State Roadeo. The event will start at […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hygiene#Farm Bureau#Feminine Hygiene Products#Church Street#Belhaven University#Carnegie#104 Louis Wilson Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Mississippi colleges, universities awarded $575M in relief funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Monday, March 7 that Mississippi colleges and universities have been awarded approximately $575 million in American Rescue Plan funding. This has been one of the largest allocations of funding attributed to colleges and universities through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The American […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Masks no longer required for Warren County facilities

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to end the mask mandate for county facilities. The Vicksburg Post reported the board made the decision in response to decreasing COVID-19 cases in the county. There were 12 confirmed cases on Monday, March 7 and three hospitalizations. The board also considered that […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Cattleman’s Association Rodeo to be held in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Cattleman’s Association 67th Annual Rodeo will be held on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. each night and will be held at the Columbia Exposition Center. Tickets can be purchased at Barnett’s Garden Center, Town and Country Feed, Boot Country or at […]
MARION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel police to host a blood drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department (LPD) will host a blood drive on Friday, March 11. Appointments can be made between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The drive will be held inside the Vitalant Bloodmobile at 317 South Magnolia Street in Laurel. Click here to schedule an appointment (Blood Code: LPD1). Appointments can […]
LAUREL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WJTV 12

White confirmed as head of Mississippi transportation agency

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate on Monday confirmed Brad White as executive director of the state Department of Transportation. White has been working in the role since July 1. The three elected transportation commissioners voted unanimously in June to nominate him for the job. It’s not unusual for nominees to serve several months while […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Brandon leaders consider opt out of medical marijuana program

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon could be the next city to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. Brandon’s Mayor and Board of Alderman will meet on Monday, March 7 to vote on whether the city will opt out of the cultivation, processing and sale of medical marijuana. In February […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez Spring Pilgrimage begins March 12

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the City of Natchez announced that Natchez Spring Pilgrimage will start on March 12 and run through April 12. Participants will be able to come and enjoy the oldest city on the highest bluff of the Mighty Mississippi for the 90th year in a row. Attendees will be able […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor addresses Waste Management lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilmembers still have to decide who will collect the city’s trash in April. The contract with Waste Management ends on April 1, and the company has filed a lawsuit against the city. In the lawsuit, Waste Management accused Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba of creating his own emergency to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice issued for 265 Perry County customers

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for 265 Northeast Perry Utility Association customers. Affected areas include: Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road west to city limits Jess Newell Road and all adjoining roads Southend of Gaines Brewer Road Cochran Road and all adjoining roads Eastside Church Road Hardy Malone […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Springridge Road bridge to close in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Hinds County Public Works Department announced Springridge Road bridge will close on Monday, March 7. The bridge is located south of McFarland Road and south of Jackson Raymond Road. The closure will last for 90 days for bridge repair. Leaders said only local traffic will have accessibility […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New Blue Star Memorial revealed at the State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Legislators revealed the new Blue Star Memorial. The sign is sponsored by the Deep South Garden Clubs as a tribute to to the Armed Forces. The memorial was originally planned to be placed at the Governor’s Mansion, but Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves believed it would be […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy