ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

NM judge says mom accused of throwing baby in dumpster will stand trial

By Erica Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012O5f_0eSjywgK00

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (Nexstar)- On Monday, New Mexico Judge William Shoobridge decided there is enough evidence in the case of Alexis Avila, 18, of Hobbs, to uphold the charges of Attempted First-degree Murder and Child Abuse. That case has now been turned over to the District Court for trial.

The Hobbs High School student is accused of placing her newborn child in multiple plastic bags filled with trash before throwing him into a dumpster in freezing conditions behind a Hobbs business in January. The teen told police she gave birth at home and was afraid because her parents didn’t know she was pregnant.

Video obtained from the business showed Avila pull up to the dumpster and throw the child inside before driving off. The baby was found later that night by three people who were “dumpster diving”. The case sparked outrage among people living in Hobbs and across the state.

VIDEO: Police confront Hobbs teen charged with tossing baby in dumpster

District Attorney Dianna Luce said, “We are thankful that this first step towards justice has resulted in a finding of probable cause, and we look forward to trying this case on the merits.”

“We will continue to be a voice for vulnerable children that cannot protect themselves,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “We will continue to advocate for the newborn baby and move the case forward to a just resolution.”

Although the Avila has been bound-over for trial, she is presumed innocent until proven guilty at trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo woman arrested for outstanding warrants, drugs

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo woman was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Friday, March 4th after San Angelo Police Detectives found four pounds of meth and a small quantity of cocaine during a traffic stop, according to a release from the San Angelo Police Department on Monday, March 7, 2022. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas DPS ends human smuggling attempt in Sutton County

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – A U.S. citizen was booked into the Sutton County Jail for attempting to smuggle seven individuals into the country on Monday, March 7, 2022, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the release, a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on a silver Dodge pick […]
SUTTON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: March 7, 2022

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Lovington, NM
City
Hobbs, NM
Hobbs, NM
Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLST/KSAN

Two arrested in human smuggling attempt in Kimble County

KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Two U.S. citizens were arrested in Kimble County on Friday, March 4, 2022 for attempting to smuggle five individuals into the country, according to a statement from the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office. In the statement, a Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputy, working under Operation Lone Star, conducted a traffic stop on a […]
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three arrested at Bass Pro Shop after sting operation

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men accused of trying to sell drugs to an FBI informant were arrested at the Bass Pro Shop parking lot in Harlingen. One of the men later admitted that his wife was a law enforcement officer. Florentino Treviño, Jonathan Macias and Jesus Zuniga were arrested on March 2. According to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hector Balderas
KLST/KSAN

No Bologna! CBP again prevents smuggling schemes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced that their Agriculture Specialists assigned to area border crossings seized 230 pounds of prohibited pork bologna on two separate unrelated incidents in recent days. “People will sometimes make light of these seizures but there is nothing funny about these failed […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Teen transporting migrants crashes into Border Patrol unit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty after transporting migrants and crashing into a border patrol unit. Christopher Rodriguez-Martinez pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. According to the release, he was illegally residing in Brownsville. On Dec. 7, 2021, Rodriguez-Martinez and Guillermo Villasenor-Sanchez were […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Dumpster#Nexstar#The District Court#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Sutton County Sheriff launches CodeRED broadcast system

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Sutton County Sheriff’s department announced Friday, March 4th, the activation of a new emergency broadcast system that will help inform Sutton County citizens of emergency situations. The sheriff’s office took to Facebook and shared how CodeRED will be able to help sheriffs relay information across the county or to specific […]
SUTTON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County Sheriff finds narcotics in sewer line

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office shared that methamphetamine was recovered in a sewer line at the 900 block of North Bishop Street on March 3rd, according to a release. The Investigations Divison began the investigation for narcotics after receiving an anonymous online tip, which lead to a search of the […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: March 7, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the virus over the past 72 hours. New positive cases and death are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Low water levels allow tick-infested wildlife to easily cross border from Mexico, threatening South Texas cattle

Wildlife like cows and deer infected with cattle fever tick are crossing the border from Mexico into South Texas in rural Zapata County where Lake Falcon and the Rio Grande is very low due to drought conditions right now. Border Report's Sandra Sanchez recently toured the area with a couple ranchers who lamented what they must do to protect their herd and other ranchers further North.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy