Freeman honors cardiovascular nurse with DAISY Award

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System names Chris Lee, RN, the winner of January’s DAISY Award.

Freeman gives this award to extordianry nurses who go above and beyond what is expected.

“Chris received multiple nominations for this award, and each spoke to his commitment to patients and teammates,” said Jeanee’ Kennedy, Freeman Chief Nursing Officer. “As a nurse in our cardiovascular operating room, Chris works hard, long hours caring for some of our most fragile patients. Chris is very deserving of this recognition, and Freeman is fortunate to have him on our CVOR team!”

Fellow peers nominated Lee, and he stated the following:

“I appreciate everybody, and I think we have a good team altogether,” said Lee. “I just try to stay calm and treat everybody like I would want my family to be treated.”

Freeman Health Systems and 5,000 other healthcare facilities honor nurses with the DASIY Award.

