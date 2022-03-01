Soft Paws: Resolving canine competition

Hi, everyone! My name is Mason. I am a 8-year-old Labrador/Chesapeake Bay retriever mix. I am super friendly and love all people! Don’t let my age fool you; I have lots of energy and love going for walks. I enjoy car rides and belly rubs. My shelter family has taken good care of me since coming to the shelter, they even removed a cancerous tumor and tell me I’m all good! I do hope I can find me a fur-ever home soon. If you would like to come meet me, give the shelter a call to make an appointment, as I am currently in a foster home. Hi, I’m Boots and I’m one cool cat! First of all, I have a rich chocolate colored coat and I’m a super sweet boy! I love to greet you and get snuggles when you walk into the room. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO