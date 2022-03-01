ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple in 80s die when their car is pummeled by two 18-wheelers, Louisiana cops say

By Alison Cutler
Centre Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and his wife were killed after their sports car was hit by two 18-wheeler trucks heading in opposite directions, Louisiana police say. Louis Flanigan, 81, and Inell Flanigan, 80, weren’t wearing seat belts while driving in a 1991 Jaguar XJ6 along Highway 84 in Mansfield, the Louisiana State...

A Centre Hall man was seriously injured and flown to a hospital by medical helicopter Thursday after a rush-hour crash along U.S. Route 322 in Potter Township. John Dunkelberger, 87, attempted to turn about 7:35 a.m. Thursday onto the major highway from Cider Press Road, but crashed head-on with a driver in the westbound lane, state police at Rockview wrote.
A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters were busy extinguishing an 18-wheeler fire that broke out along Highway 59 near FM 1351 Tuesday afternoon. The highway was initially closed, but is now open to one single lane, so crews can have optimal time to clear away any lingering debris. According to...
A 6-year-old Louisiana girl was killed while trying to cross a school parking lot after classes let out, according to Slidell police. Authorities said a driver struck Emma Bell Savoie during dismissal at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The first-grader was in a group of students trying to cross the parking lot when she “accidentally ran out into the path of a truck.”
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say E 75th Street in Kansas City, Missouri is closed after a fatal accident Thursday morning. Initial reports indicate a motorcycle was involved in a crash with a RideKC bus shortly after 11 a.m. The Kansas City, Missouri police department says the motorcycle's driver...
A second person has died after a car crash in Oxfordshire on Sunday. The collision between a silver Toyota Yaris and silver Volkswagen Up happened on the A418 in Thame at about 13:00 GMT. A man in his 80s from Oxford, who was driving the Toyota, died at the city's...
Authorities are asking the public for help finding a killer after police said a bar owner was shot to death during a robbery in Louisiana. Deputies found the body of Marl Wayne Smith, owner of Pub Lounge in Bogalusa, on the evening of March 3 after responding to the business, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.
A woman was arrested after being accused of pouring rubbing alcohol on her roommate to try to set him on fire for the second time in a year, East Baton Rouge authorities say. Christine Guidry, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and faces charges of at least one count of cruelty to persons with infirmities, arrest documents obtained by McClatchy News and prison records show.
A crash sent a man plunging into a Louisiana bay — then a fisherman stepped in, officials said. The angler reportedly had been fishing near Interstate 10 when a man fell over the side of a bridge on March 4. The fisherman then pulled him from the water, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police told news outlets.
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning.  Nicholas Ulin Tamayac was killed in a crash at the 9600 block of Celeste Road in Saraland.  Tamayac was driving a 2009 Honda Odyssey and collided with an 18-wheeler, according to a news release from ALEA.  Troopers […]

