Accidents

Couple in 80s die when their car is pummeled by two 18-wheelers, Louisiana cops say

By Alison Cutler
CharlotteObserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and his wife were killed after their sports car was hit by two 18-wheeler trucks heading in opposite directions, Louisiana police say. Louis Flanigan, 81, and Inell Flanigan, 80, weren’t wearing seat belts while driving in a 1991 Jaguar XJ6 along Highway 84 in Mansfield, the Louisiana State...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Rock Hill Herald

Truck hits, kills 6-year-old in school parking lot during dismissal, Louisiana cops say

A 6-year-old Louisiana girl was killed while trying to cross a school parking lot after classes let out, according to Slidell police. Authorities said a driver struck Emma Bell Savoie during dismissal at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The first-grader was in a group of students trying to cross the parking lot when she “accidentally ran out into the path of a truck.”
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
NBC News

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
KIII 3News

18-wheeler fire causes closures on Highway 59

GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters were busy extinguishing an 18-wheeler fire that broke out along Highway 59 near FM 1351 Tuesday afternoon. The highway was initially closed, but is now open to one single lane, so crews can have optimal time to clear away any lingering debris. According to...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
The State

Woman tries to set roommate on fire, Louisiana cops say. And it’s not the first time

A woman was arrested after being accused of pouring rubbing alcohol on her roommate to try to set him on fire for the second time in a year, East Baton Rouge authorities say. Christine Guidry, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and faces charges of at least one count of cruelty to persons with infirmities, arrest documents obtained by McClatchy News and prison records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Two Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputies Charged After Killing Unarmed Man in Car

Two sheriff’s deputies in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, were fired and arrested for manslaughter after they allegedly shot and killed an unarmed man in a parked car, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Deputies Isaac Hughes, 29, and Johnathan Louis, 35, were responding to a noise complaint around 2 a.m. last Wednesday when they found Daniel Vallee, 34, sitting in a car outside a “known crack house,” Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at a press conference. When police approached him, Vallee locked the car’s doors and started his engine, leading some of the officers to draw their weapons. When Vallee eventually hit the car’s horn, Hughes and Louis fired their weapons, killing Vallee. “Unfortunately, the use of force in this situation was not justified,” Lopinto said. Vallee’s family described him to NOLA.com as a nonviolent recovering drug addict. “None of this is sitting right with me,” his aunt Tara Phillips said.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
TheDailyBeast

Amish Buggy Driver Who Admitted Having ‘Couple of Beers’ Arrested for DUI, Cops Say

Cops in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, made an unusual traffic stop Sunday when they said they pulled over an Amish horse and buggy that was being driven in a “reckless manner.” The officers claimed sparks flew from the wheels as the driver, Ray Byler, 20, braked to allow the patrol car to pass. When asked, Byler then admitted he’d had a “couple of beers” before getting behind the reins, cops said. The officers waited for a family member to retrieve the skittish horse before arresting Byler for allegedly driving under the influence.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
KMBC.com

Police say motorcyclist, 18, dies after collision with RideKC bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say E 75th Street in Kansas City, Missouri is closed after a fatal accident Thursday morning. Initial reports indicate a motorcycle was involved in a crash with a RideKC bus shortly after 11 a.m. The Kansas City, Missouri police department says the motorcycle's driver...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Gephardt Daily

Two troopers injured when pickup hit patrol car in Utah County

OREM, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah Highway Patrol troopers investigating a single-vehicle crash on Intestate 15 in Orem Wednesday were injured when a pickup truck pulling a trailer lost control and hit the back of their vehicle. The accident happened at about 11:57 a.m. near...
OREM, UT
Olympian

Man fell into bay after crash — then a fisherman stepped in, Louisiana cops say

A crash sent a man plunging into a Louisiana bay — then a fisherman stepped in, officials said. The angler reportedly had been fishing near Interstate 10 when a man fell over the side of a bridge on March 4. The fisherman then pulled him from the water, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police told news outlets.
ACCIDENTS

