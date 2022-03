There's been a lot of buzz around Cody Rhodes' next destination after the former All Elite Wrestling EVP decided to not re-sign with AEW, especially with all the talk of Rhodes heading to WWE. That is still unknown at this point, and some have theorized that Rhodes hasn't really left AEW but will take some spot in Tony Khan's newly purchased Ring of Honor. That last one seems to be more wishful thinking than anything, as Rhodes does seem to have really left the company, and in a recent interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Khan revealed he won't be filling the previous EVP position that Rhodes once held.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO