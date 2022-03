10 years as a business anywhere is truly an accomplishment. Sit back and think about how many businesses come and go during that time? Add in a pandemic, and that marks a bold accomplishment, and that's what the folks at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company will be doing this week. This will not only be 10 years of Freedom's Edge but two years with the current ownership of the Downtown brewery.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 10 DAYS AGO