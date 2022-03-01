Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy Likes A Post On Instagram Saying The Lakers Are Really Disrespecting The Game Of Basketball, Have Bad Body Language And Play Careless Basketball
Things are looking down for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, they've lost their last 2 games against teams that are fighting them in the standings for the play-in spots. Their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans was an embarrassing blowout and it saw the Lakers get booed in their...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0