NBA

Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy Likes A Post On Instagram Saying The Lakers Are Really Disrespecting The Game Of Basketball, Have Bad Body Language And Play Careless Basketball

By Divij Kulkarni
 2 days ago

Things are looking down for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, they've lost their last 2 games against teams that are fighting them in the standings for the play-in spots. Their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans was an embarrassing blowout and it saw the Lakers get booed in their...

