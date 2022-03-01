ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney & BF Jonathan Davino Spark Engagement Rumors: See the Ring!

extratv
extratv
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quIWp_0eSjxEJv00

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney has everyone talking!

"Extra" obtained a photo of Sweeney wearing a huge diamond ring on that finger while out in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWn7A_0eSjxEJv00

Sweeney was seen chatting with a friend while rocking a pink zip-up hoodie, black leggings, and boots. Something else noticeable… her red hair!

Sydney has not publicly commented on the rumors that she could be engaged to restaurateur boyfriend Jonathan Davino.

Instead, she took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a pic of herself as Penny Jo Poplin in her new movie “National Anthem.”

It is no surprise that Sweeney hasn’t addressed the rumors, since she has kept their relationship private for the past four years.

Last month, they were spotted at a flea market with friends in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbPTW_0eSjxEJv00

It appears they have been dating for at least three years. He was her date to the 2018 Hulu Emmy Party, and the InStyle and Kate Spade Dinner in Los Angeles.

Sweeney also hasn’t posted about her beau on Instagram.

While she might not be too public about their relationship, they were photographed kissing on a romantic Italian vacation in July.

Davino is based in Chicago, where his family owns the Italian restaurant Pompei.

In a recent feature for Cosmopolitan, Sweeney opened up about why she won't date anyone famous. She explained, "I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest."

Without mentioning Jonathan, she said, "I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh, no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.' I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

A few months ago, Sydney discussed her past relationships in an interview for C magazine. She revealed, "There was a period there where my parents tried to shield me as much as possible from the pain and the financial stress. They didn't explain things to me, and that made me angry. So I acted out, but not in the way you would think. I was a straight-A student in all AP classes. I was valedictorian. I never went to a high school party. I've never done drugs, to this day. The acting-out Syd tried to find love through boys. I got myself into sometimes really unfortunate and even dangerous relationships.”

Sydney stressed the importance of loving yourself first, saying, "Being able to love yourself before allowing anyone else to love you — that's where true happiness and healthiness comes from. It's a part of my own life that I wish I could go back to.”

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Sydney Sweeney, Julia Garner Auditioned For Madonna Biopic

Apparently the hottest role in Hollywood right now is who gets to play Madonna in the singer’s forthcoming biopic, which is directed by the Material Girl herself. (Madonna also co-wrote the script with Diablo Cody.) According to The Ankler, Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira have auditioned, and so has Julia Garner (Inventing Anna, Ozark).
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Joey King Engaged to Steven Piet: See Her Unique Ring

Joey King's real life is playing like one of her romance movies. The Kissing Booth star announced on Tuesday that her boyfriend, Steven Piet, proposed to her -- and she said yes!. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming...
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

Is Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Engaged?

A major milestone? Although Sydney Sweeney was spotted showing off a surprising hairstyle change, it was the massive diamond ring that had people talking. The Euphoria star, 24, was photographed on Monday, February 28, with red hair and a large sparkler on her left ring finger, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The sighting quickly sparked speculation that Sweeney was engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, four years after the duo were first linked.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Colton Underwood Engaged to Jordan C. Brown

“The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood, 30, and Democratic political strategist Jordan C. Brown, 38, are ready to take the next step in their relationship!. On Monday, Underwood announced their engagement. He told People magazine, “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature. I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Sweeney
extratv

Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65

“Law & Order: SVU” actor Ned Eisenberg has died at the age of 65. Eisenberg’s wife Patricia revealed that he lost his battle with cancer over the weekend. She told TMZ, “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Cosmopolitan#Love Yourself#Stress#Instyle#Italian
extratv

Johnny Brown of 'Good Times' Dies at 84

Johnny Brown, Bookman on the classic Norman Lear sitcom "Good Times," died March 2 at 84, his family announced Friday. In an anguished Instagram post Friday, Brown's Broadway actress daughter Sharon Catherine Brown, wrote, "Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Abigail Breslin Is Engaged to Boyfriend Ira Kunyansky: See Her Ring

From Little Miss Sunshine to soon-to-be Mrs., Abigail Breslin is engaged. The actress has accepted a proposal from her boyfriend Ira Kunyansky, she confirmed on Instagram Feb. 22. And based on the posts, it looks like Ira popped the question at Geoffrey's Malibu in California, where they appeared to enjoy the surf n' turf while dining oceanside.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Split

Chris Pine, 41, and Annabelle Wallis, 37, have called it quits after four years together. The split has been confirmed by People magazine. Another source told Us Weekly that Chris and Annabelle “haven’t been together for a few months now.”. They weren’t photographed together at all last year....
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Sydney Sweeney Shares Her Secret for Glowing Skin

Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney may not subscribe to her character Cassie’s intense 4 a.m. beauty routine, but the blonde bombshell does use some of the high-tech gear to achieve beautiful skin, as the actor swears by the SolaWave Wand for a glowing face. In an interview with Story and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Aaron & Shailene Are Sparking Reunion Rumors Again—Here’s If They’re Really Still Engaged

Click here to read the full article. Despite reports that the pair called it quits, it seems more and more signs are pointing to these two being in a relationship. So, are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley still engaged? While neither the Green Bay Packers star, 38, nor the Big Little Lies alum, 30, have commented on recent reports, their behavior definitely seems to suggest that they’re still an item. Most recently, the pair attended the same wedding together in Montecito, California on March 5, 2022, with sources telling Entertainment Tonight that the outing was definitely a “date.” Aaron, for his...
NFL
Radar Online.com

James Gunn's Girlfriend Jennifer Holland Sports Massive Diamond Ring Sparking Engagement Rumors After 'Peacemaker' Finale

Do ya really wanna, do ya really wanna... say yes?. James Gunn posted a pic on twitter of his girlfriend and star of Gunn's hit HBOmax Series Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland, rocking a massive diamond ring. The post comes just days after the finale of the show aired on the streaming service and fans are losing their minds over rumors of the couple's engagement.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Will Smith Gets Emotional Over SAG Awards Win

It was a big night for Will Smith at the 2022 SAG Awards after the “King Richard” star took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role!. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Will backstage and asked if it was an emotional night for him. “Yeah, it really is, and I didn't think it was going to be, but it is.”
TENNIS
extratv

extratv

62K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy