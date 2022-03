The world of video game streaming services just got slightly more interesting with the launch of Amazon Luna, and U.S. residents can try it out now. Luna is Amazon’s cloud gaming platform, similar to Google Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud. Streaming some of the biggest games at 4K resolutions and 60 frames per second to Fire TV, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices is possible — though you’ll need a lightning-fast connection. Luna will have built-in Twitch streaming support and added benefits for Amazon Prime subscribers.

