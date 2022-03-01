ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

La Quinta baseball edges Xavier Prep in matchup of 2021 co-champions

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ls0Is_0eSjwEvc00

High school baseball and softball league games in February? It happened Monday night as the Desert Empire League has already begun its 15-game league season for baseball and softball.

Here's a roundup of the diamond action:

La Quinta 4, Xavier Prep 3: The Blackhawks used their speed on the basepaths to sneak past the Saints in the league opener, in a game that was a matchup of the two teams that tied for the league baseball title in 2021. La Quinta went a perfect 7-for-7 on stolen base attempts in the win.

Noah Zamudio was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three stolen bases. Markus Lafayette also went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a steal. Aiden Arriaga had a hit and a run, and Max Mora, Raul Beltran and Abraham Calderon each knocked in a run.

Mora got the start and pitched three innings, while Jordan Watson pitched the last four to get the save.

Palm Desert 14, Palm Springs 0: The Aztecs jumped out in front with six runs in the first inning and scored at least one run in every inning in this game called after six due to the mercy rule.

Shadow Hills 6, Rancho Mirage 1: A five-run fourth inning allowed the Knights to pull away in this one. In the loss for the Rattlers, leadoff man Malakai Lopez was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Softball

Palm Desert 17, Palm Springs 0: Palm Desert softball exploded for 10 runs in the first inning and defeated Palm Springs as Madysyn Lopez, Mary Jane Limon, Aubrey Martinez and Brooklyn Dowdle combined to allow just one hit, striking out 13 in 5 innings. Martinez was 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs. Dowdle and Rebecca Devers both scored three runs. Devers, Limon and Helena Martinez all had two RBIs.

La Quinta 18, Xavier Prep 0: The Blackhawks moved to 6-5 overall, easily dispatching the Saints for a season-opening victory.

Shadow Hills 9, Rancho Mirage 3: The Knights tripled up the Rattlers to open the league season and move to 6-1 overall on the year.

In the loss for the Rattlers, Mira Olvera went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Layla Rocha added a hit and an RBI.

To report results for the valley roundup, please e-mail the information to sports@desertsun.com. Include the result, the top players including both first and last name, the team's overall record and when they play next.

Person
