Animals

Genome sequence of COVID in a cat nearly identical to viral sequences found in people

By University of Pennsylvania
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince being identified in people in 2019, SARS-CoV-2 has gone on to infect a wide range of animal species, wild and domestic. Concerns abound that these species jumps could lead to novel mutations and even harmful new variants. In a new report, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania's School...

phys.org

Comments / 1

biospace.com

Tiny COVID-19 Gene Sequence Raises Valid Question or “Quirky Observation?”

An international team of researchers led by the University of Oregon conducted a BLAST search comparing the genome of SARS-CoV-2 with genome sequences within databases of other genomes. They identified a 19-nucleotide-long RNA sequence found in the virus’s furin cleavage site that matched a 19-nucleotide sequence in a genetic segment owned by Moderna. Moderna filed a patent for a 3,300-segment nucleotide sequence in February 2016 as part of its cancer research division. The research was published in Frontiers in Virology.
CANCER
Phys.org

Harmless or deadly? Examining the evolution of E. coli

Genetic material from E. coli bacteria in farm animals could be contributing to the evolution of deadly pandemic strains of E. coli in humans, new research shows. E. coli usually live as harmless bacteria in the gastrointestinal tracts of birds and mammals, including humans. They also reside, independent of a host, in environments such as water and soil, and in food products including chicken and turkey meat, raw milk, beef, pork and mixed salad.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Sequencing puts carnivore chromosomes in context

Studies comparing animal genomes generally focus on the DNA sequence itself. A new study by researchers at the University of California, Davis shows how the three-dimensional scaffolding of chromosomes is related across several species of carnivores, offering a new approach of "comparative scaffotyping" that could be used to identify related genes across species and place them in context. The work, published the week of Feb. 21 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, also shows the power of large collections of genomes such as the Vertebrate Genomes Project and Earth BioGenome Project.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Covid#Animal Virus#Human Genome#Penn Vet
Phys.org

How small water samples can find really big animals

A team of scientists used an emerging genetic tool that analyzes DNA in water samples to detect whales and dolphins in New York waters. Called environmental DNA or eDNA, the technique searches for trace amounts of genetic material left behind by wildlife. The scientists, from California State University, CUNY, Wildlife...
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers map gene regulation in tissue using novel sequencing technology

A team of researchers from Yale and the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden developed novel technology that is the first to map genome-wide gene regulation in tissue. Every cell in the human body has the same genome, or book of genetic information, but the heart and brain read different chapters of this book. Regulation of gene expression, or modifying the reading of these chapters, is known as epigenetics. In the nucleus, segments of negatively charged DNA are spun around positively charged histones, making the genes inaccessible to RNA polymerase, which is necessary to create proteins. Scientists have been able to determine the histone patterns of individual cells since 2009, but this required removing the cells from tissue, losing all spatial information. Through novel spatial-CUT&Tag technology, developed by Yale researchers, scientists can now flow “barcodes” over cells. The barcodes attach to specific histone tails, revealing the epigenetic makeup of cells without removing them from tissue. The team’s results were published in Science earlier this month.
SCIENCE
Daily Herald

Look for mathematic sequences on your next nature hike

There's a reason I chose to be a naturalist. Calculus, physics, and statistics were never my friends. Fortunately, I was able to take a course titled Mathematics for Life Scientists. It was there I learned about Fibonacci's Sequence and the Golden Ratio. For those of you who are numerically inclined or like puzzles, this column is for you.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Those birds that crashed and died? It wasn't fumes

You've probably seen the video—or at least heard some chirpings about it. Footage from a security camera in Cuauhtémoc, a city in Chihuahua, Mexico, shows a massive flock of migratory birds swooping down like a cloud of black smoke and crashing onto pavement and the roof of a house. While many of the yellow-headed blackbirds recovered, about 100 died.
ACCIDENTS
GeekyGadgets

DNA sequencing world record set by Stanford University researchers

Researchers at Stanford University have set a Guinness World Record for DNA sequencing. The world record has set a benchmark for workflows using artificial intelligence and exhilarated computer and was possible thanks to support from NVIDIA, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Google, Baylor College of Medicine and the University of California at Santa Cruz.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A beachy buffet: Researchers find that beach hoppers can constitute a significant portion of island fox diet

Island foxes are masters of survival. Having lived and evolved on the windswept, rugged and relatively remote Channel Islands off the coast of California for thousands of years, the cat-sized canids have quite a few tricks up their sleeves. Their small size, for one, is an adaptation to their resource-limited surroundings. And they're not primarily nocturnal like their mainland cousins, allowing them to hunt and forage at any hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Mussels' underwater glue inspires synthetic cement

Those who have tried to pry a mussel from anything from wood to rock know how stubborn the underwater mollusks are—and their gluey secret has long captivated scientists. For years, researchers have attempted to replicate the extraordinary adhesive and its properties in the lab, targeting some of the eight proteins that mussels secrete and use to coat an organ called a foot that mussels use to attach to surfaces.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Phys.org

ICON principles underused as a natural hazards research tool

Natural hazards have been responsible for hundreds of billions of dollars in economic losses in the 21st century and pose a complex array of risks to human society, infrastructure, and the environment. These hazards—including hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, earthquakes, and plagues—carry a steep human cost as well, claiming more than a million lives over the past two decades.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Breaking down how 'single-atom' catalysts help remove organic pollutants

Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered key clues behind the workings of "single-atom" catalysts based on iron-pyridine sites in a carbon matrix. They firstly developed a new, simple synthesis method for a catalyst that activate peroxymonosulfate, highly effective in breaking down pollutants that do not easily biodegrade. They discovered that "high-spin" state iron sites strongly correlated with catalyst performance thanks to two distinct chemical pathways.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

THz–fingerprint vibrational spectroscopy at an ultrafast spectral rate

Raman spectroscopy offers a powerful approach to chemical measurement. By directly probing molecular vibrations, it obtains chemical specificity without the need for chemical labels. Thanks to these virtues, it has become an indispensable tool in a diverse range of fields, including materials science, biology, pharmaceuticals, and food science. Broadband Raman...
CHEMISTRY

