Lynching might be considered a federal hate crime soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – Lynching might become categorized as a hate crime before long.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) joined Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tim Scott (R-SC), and Dr. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in cosponsoring the Emmett Till Antilynching Act of 2022, which would designate lynching as a federal hate crime.

“Strengthening the language of this bill has been my goal all along, and I’m pleased to have worked with Senators Cory Booker and Tim Scott to get this right and ensure the language of this bill defines lynching as the absolutely heinous crime that it is,” said Dr. Paul. “I’m glad to cosponsor this bipartisan effort and urge the Senate to quickly pass it.”

“The effort to pass anti-lynching legislation has spanned more than a century. After 200 failed attempts, Congress is now finally prepared to reckon with America’s history of racialized violence,” said Sen. Booker. “I am proud to announce Senators Paul and Warnock as cosponsors of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act. Their support underscores the bipartisan backing that we have to finally meet this moment and help our nation move forward from some of its darkest chapters.”

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act can be read here .

