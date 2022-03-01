ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lynching might be considered a federal hate crime soon

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzTCM_0eSjw9bE00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – Lynching might become categorized as a hate crime before long.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) joined Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tim Scott (R-SC), and Dr. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in cosponsoring the Emmett Till Antilynching Act of 2022, which would designate lynching as a federal hate crime.

“Strengthening the language of this bill has been my goal all along, and I’m pleased to have worked with Senators Cory Booker and Tim Scott to get this right and ensure the language of this bill defines lynching as the absolutely heinous crime that it is,” said Dr. Paul. “I’m glad to cosponsor this bipartisan effort and urge the Senate to quickly pass it.”

“The effort to pass anti-lynching legislation has spanned more than a century. After 200 failed attempts, Congress is now finally prepared to reckon with America’s history of racialized violence,” said Sen. Booker. “I am proud to announce Senators Paul and Warnock as cosponsors of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act. Their support underscores the bipartisan backing that we have to finally meet this moment and help our nation move forward from some of its darkest chapters.”

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act can be read here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Car still in Ohio River after accident

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A car is still in the Ohio River after some one drove into it by accident. It happened around 9:00 Thursday night by the red walking bridge near Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue. Deyasmizmara McFarland and Corion Jordan were stopped near the Ohio Street bridge and were about to pull away when […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Investigation leads to arrest of former Bedford police officer

LAWRENCE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us an investigation has lead to the arrest of a former Bedford police officer, allegedly involved in a battery incident earlier last year. Morgan Lee, 45, was taken into custody early March. Investigation started when the Bedford Chief of Police received a complaint from a citizen saying Lee […]
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Tim Scott
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Lynching#Racism#Senate#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
The Independent

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
ADVOCACY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy