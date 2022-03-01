ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgery to state: Stamford's Bevel guiding Lady Bulldogs months after ACL tear

STAMFORD - Tylee Jo Bevel’s senior year hasn’t gone the way she planned, but she’s embracing it.

A senior forward for Stamford, Bevel tore her ACL in June — five months before the start of basketball season.

Still, she has been a key player for the Lady Bulldogs during their playoff run. Bevel is averaging 9.3 points per game and helped them win the Region II-2A championship in McKinney, earning Stamford’s a berth in the state tournament.

After beating No. 3 Lipan in the regional final Saturday, Bevel didn’t have many words as she took it all in.

“It still feels unreal at the moment, but I’m excited,” Bevel said.

It was a long, arduous process to reach that point, however. Bevel sustained her gruesome injury during the Lady Bulldogs’ final summer basketball game: She slipped while making a move to the basket.

Bevel was fresh off her best season, when she averaged 14 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a junior. She scored more than 20 points five times and scored more than 30 twice, leading Stamford to the regional quarterfinals in 2020-21.

But just like that, her final year of high school basketball was in jeopardy.

“I didn’t think I’d get to play a second of my senior year,” Bevel said.

Bevel underwent surgery in July.

As she recovered from the injury, Bevel watched her teammates play and saw a strong team coming together. She knew even before the season that Stamford could be a state title contender.

That made her even more antsy to get back on the court.

“To come back and see how well they’re doing made me want to come back even more and play with them,” Bevel said.

Still not 100%, Bevel eased into her senior year. She was ready to play by Stamford's first games in November but played fewer minutes than in the previous two seasons.

Time on the bench helped her improve in other ways.

“It’s helped me grow a lot,” Bevel said. “Even being on the bench, you can be a leader just like when you’re on the court, so it’s helped me a lot.”

Toward the end of Stamford’s non-district season, Bevel was making the most of her decreased minutes. She helped the Lady Bulldogs start the season 11-2 with blowout wins over Ballinger, Lingleville and Tolar — all playoff teams in their respective classes.

A highlight for her came Dec. 30, when Bevel hit three free throws in a row with 4 seconds left to send the Eula Classic championship game against Holliday to overtime. Stamford then outscored Holliday, a top-10 Class 3A team at the time, 10-4 in overtime.

She continued to excel during district play. The senior reached double figures several times, helping the Lady Bulldogs go through District 10-2A — arguably the deepest district in 2A girls basketball — 12-0, winning 11 contests by double digits.

Bevel credited her teammates in helping her readjust to the hardwood.

“Everyone’s stepped up,” Bevel said. “No matter if you’re playing three minutes or you’re playing 20 minutes, you have to step it up no matter what. I think my teammates, we all soaked that up.”

Stamford first-year coach Joe Crabb organized a lethal, defensive-minded squad that helped Bevel find her role.

With guards Laylonna Applin, Bresha Applin and Shandlee Mueller, the Lady Bulldogs have three athletic guards pressing opponents on their own side of the court. If opponents get past them, they have to face either Bevel, Lainee Lefevre or Audrey Brewer — three 6-foot forwards — in the frontcourt.

“Crabb does a great job of getting us where we need to be and putting us into place,” Bevel said.

Bevel has been instrumental in each of the Lady Bulldogs’ five playoff games. Between key blocks, rebounds and 3-pointers, Bevel recorded quality minutes off the bench in every game.

Crabb called Bevel’s performance in the regional semifinals — a 59-49 win over Muenster on Friday — her best of the season. She finished with 12 points and recorded a handful of blocks and rebounds.

Bevel followed that with 11 points in Stamford’s 49-33 win over Lipan in the regional final.

“Her presence out there is so huge for us, her leadership,” Crabb said.

Along with Brewer, Mueller and Bresha Applin, Bevel is one of four seniors on Stamford’s roster. As the Lady Bulldogs head to San Antonio for state, she hopes to lead by example — something she’s done all year.

Reaching this point has made the difficult journey back to the court worth it for Bevel.

“I’m actually extremely grateful that I have been able to come back,” Bevel said. “It means a little more, knowing that we’re doing this and going to state. This capitalizes on it and makes it feel a lot better.”

