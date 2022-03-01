ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

'To ensure students’ safety,' Middlebury College suspends study abroad program in Russia

By Associated Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lck1x_0eSjw2Q900

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College has suspended its study abroad program in Russia for the rest of the semester, saying students must return for their own safety following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Three Middlebury College students and nine students from other U.S. colleges are at the Middlebury School in Russia, Middlebury spokesperson Sarah Ray said Tuesday. The students are in Moscow and Irktusk.

“The best way to ensure our students’ safety, which remains our top priority, is to remove students from Moscow and Irkutsk as soon as possible,” Nana Tsikhelashvili, director of Middlebury School in Russia, said in an announcement on Monday.

Track the invasion:Satellite images, surveillance footage, social media posts show the latest on the war in Ukraine

'It's time for students to leave Russia'

She wrote that it's time for students to leave Russia, given the limited availability of international flights and the U.S. State Department's authorization for family members and non-essential embassy staff to the return to the U.S.

Students will be able to complete the spring semester remotely and earn academic credit, she said.

Latest the situation in Ukraine:Russia's 40-mile convoy appears to have bogged down en route to Kyiv; shells pound Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Live Updates

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moscow, VT
Middlebury, VT
Education
City
Middlebury, VT
Local
Vermont Education
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middlebury College#Ukraine#Us State Department#Russian#The Middlebury School#The U S Students#Ukrainian
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

423
Followers
624
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy