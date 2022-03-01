ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

This is illegal every day in New Orleans except Mardi Gras

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKztJ_0eSjvuaz00

(NEXSTAR) — Did you know you’re required by Louisiana state law to wear a mask at Mardi Gras if you’re on a parade float. More, did you know it’s illegal to wear a mask in Louisiana if it’s not Mardi Gras?

More News from WRBL

According to Louisiana law : “Wearing of masks, hoods, or other facial disguises in public places prohibited; penalty; exceptions; permit to conduct Mardi Gras festivities…” A New Orleans city ordinance also prohibits wearing masks after 6 p.m. on Mardi Gras.

New Orleans putting on 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

This type of anti-mask law aims to prevent Ku Klux Klan activities , and at least 12 states currently have anti-mask laws for the same purpose. The Louisiana law was challenged by a Klan leader in 1996 but was ruled to be constitutional. Members of the KKK have also challenged similar laws in other states.

Meanwhile, the Mardi Gras float mask requirement ties back to tradition. As the New Orleans official site explains:

“Masking became a tradition because, during early Carnivals, people put on masks to be able to mingle outside their class and keep their reputation untarnished. Float riders are required to wear masks by law in keeping with the mystery and tradition…”

Neworeleans.com

“Riding on a float is a privilege and wearing a mask is sacred,” Jonathan Bertucceli, owner of the Studio 3 design studio, which makes Mardi Gras floats, told Reader’s Digest .

Bertucceli explained that masks allow people to “cut loose” and “act as foolish as they want because nobody knows who you are.”

Fat Tuesday: What to know about the unofficial start of Lent

Exceptions

There are exceptions, though. There are certain instances in which some masks are allowed.

Louisiana law allows children to wear masks on Halloween. Head and face coverings related to religious beliefs or customs are allowed as are masks worn for educational purposes (such as historical re-enactments). People at masquerade balls, carnival parades and authorized circus or amusement events can mask up as well.

Motorcycle helmets and medical masks — obviously including COVID-19 masks — are also allowed.

However, sex offenders in Louisiana can’t wear masks on any day for any reason.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Shuttlesworth Day to honor Birmingham civil rights leader

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Birmingham plans to honor its most prominent civil rights leader, the late Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth, this coming week on the 100th anniversary of his birthday. Mayor Randall Woodfin will proclaim Friday as Fred Shuttlesworth Day to coincide with his March 18 birthday. The proclamation will be released during an event […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
WRBL News 3

10 states hit record-low unemployment rates

Two years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic caused a round of mass layoffs not seen since the Great Depression, ten states have now set record-low unemployment rates as businesses scramble to hire new workers.
WRBL News 3

Abrams kicks off ‘One Georgia’ tour in Cuthbert

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams kicked off her campaign in rural Georgia on Monday morning. Abrams made a stop outside of the closed down Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert. The candidate for governor focused on Medicaid expansion and the benefits it would bring rural georgia. She says expanding Medicaid […]
CUTHBERT, GA
WRBL News 3

Kemp responds to Abrams comment saying he was too ‘inept’ or ‘lazy’ to form state school pandemic plan

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — During a quick campaign stop in Harris County, Governor Brian Kemp addressed comments from presumptive Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Monday, Abrams attacked the governor’s handling of the pandemic in Georgia’s schools, calling for more statewide control. “We need a governor who doesn’t leave it to every single school system to figure […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ku Klux Klan#Kkk#Neworeleans Com#Reader S Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Helmets
WRBL News 3

FERMWORX continues expansion in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’re driving on Schatulga Road in Columbus you may see some new additions to the area. The rebranded and expanding Columbus based company FERMWORX has made some noticeable changes to their facility. The company that produces specialty fermentation which is used in the mining industry, goes into food, nutraceuticals, and eventually […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Herschel Walker makes appearance at private Columbus reception

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Football star turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared before supporters at a private reception in Columbus Monday night. Walker, a former running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, is regarded as a front-runner in the Republican primary to flip Democrat Raphael Warnock’s senate seat. Supporters of Walker’s campaign were invited to a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

W.C. Bradley Company announces final phases in downtown development

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The W.C. Bradley Company has announced the final two phases of the its massive downtown Columbus riverfront complex between the 13th and 14th street bridges. It will result in $180 million in additional investment and drive the entire project that currently includes the Hotel Indigo and Rapids apartments over the $250-million […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy