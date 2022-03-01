ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Man hit by car in Weslaco

By Nathaniel Puente
 6 days ago

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 79-year-old man was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday.

Man arrested after five-vehicle crash in Alamo

According to police, the man was attempting to walk across the road near the 1500 block of North Texas Blvd in Weslaco on Tuesday at 9 a.m. when he was hit by a black Chevrolet Silverado. Police say the man did not utilize the crosswalk when walking on the roadway.

Police and Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the man to a local hospital for further evaluation. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591 or Weslaco Crimestoppers at (956) 968-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

