Q&A: The in-laws insist her son should apply to their alma matter

If there's one thing Amy Poehler has learned about sharing classic TV and film with her kids, it's all about employing a light touch and a little reverse psychology. "I'm kind of living in preteen town right now, so you have to do a lot of reverse psychology," Poehler, 50, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, referring to her two sons Archie, 13, and Abel, 11, with ex Will Arnett. "You can't come in front of anything and say something is funny or good. That's not going to happen. You're going to be immediately rejected. So you have to reverse psychology words. You have to put things on and be like, 'Huh, what's this stupid thing?' 'Okay, I guess Airplane is funny, whatever.' I have to have a real light touch because they will not love what we love. My guys have such a different taste."

