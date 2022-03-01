Concordia’s Schoenefeld signs with Taylor University for football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School offensive lineman Larry Schoenefeld made his college choice official on Tuesday afternoon as the senior signed to play in college at Taylor University.
Schoenefeld was named All-SAC honorable mention this past fall. The Cadets went 2-8 overall.
