Concordia’s Schoenefeld signs with Taylor University for football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School offensive lineman Larry Schoenefeld made his college choice official on Tuesday afternoon as the senior signed to play in college at Taylor University.

Schoenefeld was named All-SAC honorable mention this past fall. The Cadets went 2-8 overall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.