ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Concordia’s Schoenefeld signs with Taylor University for football

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnlZe_0eSjuUja00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School offensive lineman Larry Schoenefeld made his college choice official on Tuesday afternoon as the senior signed to play in college at Taylor University.

Schoenefeld was named All-SAC honorable mention this past fall. The Cadets went 2-8 overall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Garrett’s Richards signs with Trine football

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School football standout Trey Richards is taking his talents to Trine, as the senior signed to play for the Thunder on Monday afternoon. Richards tallied 37 receptions last year for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense, while amassing 120 total tackles and 2 interceptions on defense.
GARRETT, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

Purdue drops one spot to no. 9 in A.P. Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous rankingRecord Pts Pvs Gonzaga (52) 24-3 1,514 1 Arizona (6) 28-3 1,435 2 Baylor (3) 26-5 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taylor University#Cadets#American Football#College Football
WANE 15

Colts establish Dungy Fellowship for diversity in coaching

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts have established the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship to advance the opportunities for football coaching candidates. The program in honor of the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, announced Monday by the Irsay family that owns the Colts, will provide the team with access to talented coaches while fostering and […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

3/5 Prep Basketball Recap – Sectional Championship Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a thrilling week of sectional basketball, eight teams from northeast Indiana brought home the hardware in a jam-packed Saturday night of prep hoops. In one of the area’s most anticipated match-ups, 2A no. 3 Central Noble bested 2A no. 2 Eastside 50-36 for the sectional title at Westview High […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy