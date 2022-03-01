ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Tri-Cities largest book fair returns to Kingsport

By Jordan Beliles, BestReviews Staff
 6 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Searching for a new book to read? Stop by the Kingsport Civic Auditorium from March 3-6 as the “largest book fair in the region” returns to the Tri-Cities.

Sponsored by Friends of the Library and First Book – Greater Kingsport, community members are encouraged to check out some of the fair’s diverse variety of goods — books, audiobooks, music CDs, movies and vinyl records will all be available to the public, the release from Kingsport Public Library says.

The event will begin with a special preview sale on March 3 from 5-9 p.m., and an admission fee of $10; however, currently-enrolled students may arrive on March 3 from 7-9 p.m. to utilize the academic preview sale.

Regular book fair hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 4-5 and 12:45-5 p.m. on March 6.

Customers may conduct purchases of $25 or more with a credit card, but will need to use cash for purchases under $25.

The release says that thousands of books and other products will be positioned throughout numerous rooms for potential buyers — items were donated, priced and sorted by volunteers.

“All of the items in the book fair have been donated for the sale over the past year, and were individually priced and sorted by volunteers into one of more than 30 categories,” says the Kingsport Public Library.

This year, an American Civil War aficionado decided to donate an extensive collection of books and other combat memorabilia, says the release.

Once the book fair has concluded, the three partnering organizations split the profits and begin donating to support local literacy programs — $30,000 was donated just last year.

Buyers are required to wear face coverings inside of the Kingsport Civic Auditorium; however, event staff will provide disposable masks and hand sanitizers for customers and volunteers.

For more information, call (423) 967-7135 or email kingsportbookfair@gmail.com.

