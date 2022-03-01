ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 in custody after pickup truck attempts to elude CMPD in northwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on the ground and in the air followed a speeding black pickup truck in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The driver tried to elude police by cutting in and out of heavy traffic along Freedom Drive and Tuckaseege Road.

Pickup truck leads CMPD on chase in northwest Charlotte

Two people jumped out of the truck after it stopped on Summerour Place near Toddville Road and Chopper 9 was overhead to see one of the jumpers apprehended.

Pickup truck leads CMPD on chase in northwest Charlotte

It is not clear if police caught up with the other person who ran from the truck.

Police continued to search the neighborhood for the other suspect.

No further information is available.

