ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Couple in 80s die when their car is pummeled by two 18-wheelers, Louisiana cops say

By Alison Cutler
Bradenton Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and his wife were killed after their sports car was hit by two 18-wheeler trucks heading in opposite directions, Louisiana police say. Louis Flanigan, 81, and Inell Flanigan, 80, weren’t wearing seat belts while driving in a 1991 Jaguar XJ6 along Highway 84 in Mansfield, the Louisiana State...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Independent

Teenage college student killed by lethal injection from boyfriend to ‘relieve suffering’

A 19-year-old university student was killed by lethal injection by her boyfriend to “relieve her from suffering”, say police.The victim, a University of Utah international student from China, was founded dead in a Salt Lake City motel room, according to authorities.Suspect Haoyu Wang, 26, who is also an international student from China, sent an email to a university employee stating that he had injected the victim with drugs “to relieve her from suffering.”The email also said that the couple would be dead before they could be found, but university police reached out to Salt Lake City Police who tracked them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Traffic Accident#Jaguar#Freightliner#Flanigans
Complex

Four People Charged in Murders of Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s Grandparents

Four men have been charged in the February 2021 murders of Leila and Tony Lewis—the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy. As Fox 10 reports, 43-year-old convicted drug kingpin Darrin Jamark “DD” Southall, Terrance Sanchez Watkins, 25, and Jamarcus Devonta Chambers, 29, allegedly participated in the murder with a fourth unnamed man. The murders—which were unsolved for a year—took place at Mobile, Alabama’s Happy Hill community, as four gunman fired at their building before it exploded and started a fire. Leila Lewis died as a result of the fire itself, per Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Italian police threatened to kill US teens by dissolving in acid over fellow officer’s death

Italian cops wanted to take revenge on two American students who had just killed one of their colleagues by dissolving them in acid, a court in Rome heard.Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 22 and 20, were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted last year of the 2019 murder of Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega.As their appeal began this week in a Rome court, another Carabinieri officer went on trial accused of illegally blindfolding one of the teens in the hours after he was arrested in July 2019.WhatsApp messages produced in court between several Carabinieri officers showed they discussed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Miami Herald

Missing beauty queen found dead in lake after vanishing from Oklahoma bar, police say

The body of an Oklahoma woman who went missing on Feb. 5 was found inside her submerged car, police told local media. Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by her family on Feb. 7, KSLA reported. Sheriff Kevin Clardy told the outlet that there were no immediate signs of foul play and that local rumors about her disappearance being connected to escaped inmates in the area appeared unfounded.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy