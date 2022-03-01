ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Savoring the Second Sip: Energy

By Caleb Leasure
lomabeat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the looming threat of midterms coming through, it’s time someone takes a stand against quality health advice and advertises some high caffeine products to power through procrastinated assignments. That person is me. Now I won’t call myself a hero, as I prefer the title of savior, and I certainly won’t...

lomabeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spokesman-Review

In the Kitchen With Ricky: This oatmeal recipe is worth savoring

February is National Hot Breakfast Month, so my last recipe this month is for just that. This recipe is one that is very warm and comforting, and it’s perfect for this week’s temperatures. It is also one that you can customize and make all your own. Oatmeal is...
RECIPES
Centre Daily

Best Añejo Tequila to Sip in 2022

To say tequila has been gaining popularity over the last few years is a gross understatement. It’s been barreling along like a freight train. If you don’t consider yourself an aficionado, you may not know there are a few expressions: blanco, reposado, and añejo tequila. Banco is unaged and bottled after distilling, while reposado is aged from two months to a year in oak barrels. These are the most accessible (and typically more affordable) than añejo, especially for mixing up cocktails. But that’s not to say all añejos have to break the bank.
DRINKS
Wenatchee World

The Waterville Recipe Box | Sipping Cider

Color me "Washington Apple Amazed.” In southern California, autumn was a yearly birthday trip to Oak Glen. One of the crazy things they had there was boxes of Washington apples, which we would always buy. We would also get fresh-pressed apple juice and apple cider, made from local apples, in these beautiful glass gallon jugs, the kind they tend to have as musical instruments in bluegrass or folk bands.
WATERVILLE, WA
Thrillist

Sip This Color-Changing Cocktail to Celebrate Pisces Season

The mutable water sign of Pisces is known for being artistic and dreamy, with an added dose of mystery for good measurement. Whether or not you’re celebrating your birthday between February 19 and March 20, you can still tap into the magic of this fluid sign that’s symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Drinks#Sugar#Caffeine#First Energy#Food Drink#The Wellness Center#Splenda
Laredo Morning Times

Sip this charming $13 elderberry wine with a fruity dessert

Wine fiends tend to overlook non-grape fruit wines, but here's one to savor for dessert with your fellow Monty Python fans. The rest of this week's lineup bumps up a notch in price, but these are delicious wines that taste even more expensive than they are. They include an adventurous red from off the beaten wine trails of Spain, an outstanding Tuscan rosso from prime sangiovese vineyards, and two Rhône-style wines from Carol Shelton, a California winemaker known for her old-vine zinfandels.
FOOD & DRINKS
WCTV

First Friday Sip & Shop in Downtown Thomasville

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Thomasville Utilities CNS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Thomasville Utilities CNS, visithttps://thomasvillega.com/attractions/festivals/first-fridays. Sip, Shop, And Dine in Thomasville on Friday, March 4th during the First Friday Sip and...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WFMY NEWS2

It's time to "Sip, Savor and Stroll"

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shopping for your favorite items while sipping your favorite beverage is the perfect day. That's exactly what will happen on this exciting one-day-only event called Sip • Savor • Shop • NC. This event is Saturday, March 12, 2022, and will showcase products...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mashed

What To Know Before Taking Another Sip Of Bulleit

You've most likely spotted Bulleit Bourbon from afar, given its distinctive, crooked orange label (there's a specific reason behind this, but you'll have to carry on reading to find out). According to Diageo, Bulleit reigns in the "top-selling" whiskey category across America, pioneering in the "rye-forward" department, ultimately leaving you with a bold, spicy flavor with notes of oak, nutmeg, and maple, buttoned up with a particularly dry and satin finish. You'll also take note of its alluring amber color. It's aged to perfection too. "Our aging philosophy is simple: We wait until our bourbon is ready," Bulleit asserts. The brand has seized countless awards, such as winning Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The credentials are apparent, and if you haven't sipped a glass of Bulleit yet, we're sure you'll be whisked away to a land of euphoria. However, before you take another sip, we'd like to arm you with everything you need to know about this iconic bourbon brand. Yep, this includes the ugly too.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KPCW

Savor the Summit returns June 25th

After a two-year COVID hiatus, Savor the Summit will return to Main Street this summer. The Saturday night just after the summer solstice has traditionally been when Park City area restaurants line the length of Main Street with long tables and chairs and invite the community to the biggest outdoor dinner party in town.
PARK CITY, UT
Popculture

Music Festival Canceled Just 3 Days Before Planned Start

The organizers for a new North Carolina music festival postponed the event just three days before it was scheduled to start. The Wham Bam Music Festival was scheduled to start on Thursday at the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center in Pittsboro, North Carolina, and continue through Saturday. No specific reason for the sudden move was announced, but some on social media speculated that poor weather is the reason.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy