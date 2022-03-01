William C. Goodridge statue soon to be seated outside 19th-century businessman’s home

One of those blue-and-gold state markers stands outside a well-kept town house on East Philadelphia Street in York.

Across the street, a wayside marker with photos and descriptions faces the house, the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum.

This place obviously is a landmark.

And soon, maybe by midsummer, a statue of its feted 19th-century owner, William C. Goodridge, will sit out front. Goodridge was born enslaved in Maryland, gained his freedom and became a respected York businessman.

“Sit” is correct, because the new public art piece by nationally known sculptor Gary Casteel represents Goodridge sitting on a bench.

As Gettysburg visitors who have taken in Casteel’s statue of Confederate Gen. James Longstreet know, the sculptor is not one who puts the subjects of his work on a pedestal.

“Then those viewing it can touch it, take pictures with it and ultimately begin to ask, who is this person and why? It's called education!” he said in a recent interview.

“I wanted to show Mr. Goodridge in period clothing seated on a bench so that others could come by, sit and enjoy being part of the overall historical concept.”

Crossroads of history

The Goodridge Freedom Center is not on a corner. But it stands at the intersection of two major pre-Civil War moments: serving as a station on the Underground Railroad and as studio space for a pioneering photographer, William C. Goodridge’s oldest son, Glenalvin.

Casteel’s work, now in clay but soon to be cast in bronze, captures both. It represents Goodridge’s left foot resting on a trapdoor covering a hiding place for freedom seekers. That space, now covered with glass, can be viewed inside the Goodridge house.

A camera sits on the bench beside Goodridge, indicating the early work in American photography undertaken by Glenalvin and his two brothers, William O. and Wallace. A replica photo studio with period equipment is exhibited on the second floor of the town house in well-lit space Glenalvin used to ply his craft in the antebellum period.

The quest for the statue has been posted on the Goodridge Freedom Center site for months, noting that the statue would be the first representing a person of color in York.

“The statue will capture the theme of freedom and could include references to Goodridge's involvement in the underground railroad, his life and businesses,” the Goodridge Freedom Center’s website states.

News that the sculpture rests in Casteel’s Gettysburg studio and is on its way toward casting surfaced at the February Civil War Roundtable meeting.

The artist’s view

In an interview, Casteel talked about the Goodridge statue:

Q. You’ve expressed great enthusiasm for the Goodridge project. What is it about the Goodridge story that is most interesting to you?

A. With all my large commissions of history, I like to do the research first in order to educate or relay important information about the subject, so that those who see the work, learn and, better yet, know why the individual is being honored in this way.

Q. Could you briefly walk us through the process for sculpting a piece of art like this? For example, how do you gain background on the topic and take the piece through clay to bronze?

A. Once the research is done, I begin seeing in my mind what I want to propose. I do sketches and sometimes bring in a model to clothe in the period style in order to get it right.

Once the project committee approves the sketch of my proposal, I build a base and an armature for the figure. The clay is then applied pound after pound and sculpted in detail to complete the piece as it will look in bronze.

After the committee approves the original clay work, it is taken to the foundry and rubber molds are made in section over the piece. From the rubber molds, wax castings are produced and then completely covered with liquid ceramic. Once the ceramic is dry, the wax is melted out and the hot bronze poured in. Once the casting cools, the ceramic shell is removed, the bronze castings cleaned and then welded together with the welds later being ground smooth to match the sculptor’s marks. Afterwards, a patina or color is added with a torch and acid, followed by a coating of wax. Now the artwork is ready to be installed.

This process — including the sculpting, molds and bronze casting before installation — could take up to five to six months.

Q. How did you arrive at the concept of this piece, a seated Goodridge with top hat?

A. I prefer to place my work on ground level rather than on a pedestal. Then those viewing it can touch it, take pictures with it and ultimately begin to ask, who is this person and why? It's called education!

I wanted to show Mr. Goodridge in period clothing seated on a bench so that others could come by, sit and enjoy being part of the overall historical concept. The scissors in his vest pocket are because of his involvement in barbering of the day. The bottles on the shipping box represent his ability to make medicinal liquids and sell them on the street as well as photos his sons produced with the camera represented. All to tell the story of a man with major entrepreneurial skills. The top hat is very simple; it is part of the 19th-century upper-class clothing style. A man of his character would always have his hat on when outdoors.

Q. A neat and obvious feature of this piece is Goodridge’s foot on the trapdoor to the hiding place in his residence. Tell us about that and other features to look for in this sculpture. What will be the dimensions and weight of this bronze work when finished?

A. Mr. Goodridge is represented seated with his right foot on a trapdoor and his left hand securing a lantern. All this is to indicate he was a major player in the local Underground Railroad to assist escaping slaves reach freedom. As noted earlier, particular items included in the sculpture tell the story of Goodridge.

The size of the work is life size, basically, 7 feet long by 6 feet tall.

Q. Is there anything else that you’d like others to know about this work?

A. I am very proud to have been chosen to produce the work. It is important to note that Goodridge, born a slave and yet because of his skills, dedication and overall lust for life, became a major player, if not a leader, in the York community. He started with virtually nothing and, in the end, was a successful American to remember!

