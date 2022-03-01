Bill Hynes seeks court order to recognize his appointment to board of United Fiber & Data

Bill Hynes, the founder and former CEO of United Fiber & Data, a telecommunications startup in York that’s tied to members of the multi-platinum-selling rock band Live, asserts that he has a plan to turn the company around and is seeking a court order to recognize his recent appointment to the Board of Managers .

United Fiber & Data built a 340-mile fiber-optic line connecting New York City to Ashburn, Virginia, in the suburbs of Washington, D.C . The startup boasted that it would create more than 300 jobs and generate in excess of $2 billion in state tax revenue in 30 years in Pennsylvania .

Hynes’ family-owned company, BKS Capital LLC, owned 321,547 units of United Fiber & Data — or more than 10% — and was entitled to name a person to the Board of Managers, according to court documents. His business appointed him on Feb. 14. But others have “unreasonably refused to recognize his right to sit on the board.”

Under the operating agreement, those associated with Louis Appell Jr., the late businessman, civic leader and philanthropist in York , have one seat on the board. Appell’s representative and BKS Capital’s manager must vote together to name an independent director, according to court documents.

“This refusal is harming UFD and its investors as Hynes has plans to turn the company around, attract new capital and to make a profit for all investors,” Gavin Lentz, Hynes’ and BKS Capital’s attorney, wrote on Thursday in court documents, using an acronym for United Fiber & Data.

Meanwhile, court documents allege, Pete Brubaker, the former president and CEO of Susquehanna Media Co., has been serving on the Board of Mangers but is biased and unauthorized to do so. He’s been acting as a pawn of those connected with Appell to prevent BKS Capital from being involved in the operations of United Fiber & Data, court documents claim.

Hynes and BKS Capital are asking a judge to enter a declaratory judgment to recognize his appointment on the United Fiber & Data Board of Managers and immediately initiate the process to select a qualified, neutral manager.

BKS Capital’s former appointee to the board, Dellas Edmisten Jr., resigned because he believed the current management at United Fiber & Data was “not running the company in a way that protects the investors best interests,” court documents allege. Executives are being overpaid by hundreds of thousands of dollars, court documents claim, which is preventing the business from being cash positive.

In 2010, Hynes was found guilty of theft by deception, a felony, and later sentenced to time in Northampton County Prison .

Hynes, 50, of York, is awaiting trial on charges including burglary, stalking and forgery .

The Pennsylvania State Police allege that Hynes assaulted and stalked a woman, broke into her house and took out a fraudulent second mortgage on the home . He has denied the allegations.

In 2020, United Fiber & Data, the Powder Mill Foundation and Louis Appell III filed a lawsuit against Hynes in the York County Court of Common Pleas , which alleges that, in concert with others, he engaged in a years-long “pattern of unlawful conduct” to “fund a lifestyle that he otherwise could not afford.”

For instance, the lawsuit alleges, Hynes took part in a “straightforward and blatant act of theft" and stole more than $3.38 million that the state reimbursed through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for construction on a building that contained the offices of United Fiber & Data.

Appell III is the son of the late businessman, civic leader and philanthropist. The Powder Mill Foundation is the nonprofit organization that his family founded in 1993 .

Hynes has also denied those allegations in court documents.

In his answer to the lawsuit, Hynes states that he’s a “successful businessman and has extensive experience in the fiber network industry.”

The “vindictive lawsuit,” he argues, is “totally unauthorized.” Unless the board approves the litigation, Hynes asserts, a judge must dismiss certain claims and award him attorney fees, court documents allege.

In a previous statement, Hynes said the lawsuit contains “a convenient narrative but lacks factual merit."

"They schemed to manifest further public scrutiny of my reputation through threats, intimidation, and bully tactics," he said. "I could either submit to their demands or step into the spotlight they intended to cast."

A York Daily Record/Sunday News investigation in 2020 found that United Fiber & Data appears to have failed to live up to its own hype .

