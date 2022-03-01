Missoula Favorite Halestorm Coming to Bonner with Impressive Opener

If you are a child of the '70s, '80s, '90s, or even a "boomer," I want you to close your eyes and picture a typical Friday night during the latter part of the century. A night spent with your friends or family would typically consist of a trip to the video store. Just the trip to the store itself was a highlight of your evening. You would meticulously search for new releases or "must watch" classic movies to entertain you over the weekend. Remember that feeling of joy when you discovered that the popular new release was in stock? When you moved the empty box, and found the VHS tape or DVD behind it? It was a RUSH. Sadly those days have gone. And with them, so have the movie rental stores.

