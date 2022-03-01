ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Humane Society receives large donation from Coeur d’Alene Casino

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDG8G_0eSjrvcY00
Credit: Coeur d'Alene Casino

WORLEY, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Casino presented a $10,262 check to the Spokane Humane Society.

Coeur d’Alene Casino added donation boxes to their ticket redemption machines in May 2021, which accrued more than $23,000 in just eight months thanks to generous guests.

The casino decided to gift some of the donations to Spokane Humane Society to support their adoption center, pet food bank, veterinary services and education initiatives.

In addition, Coeur d’Alene Casino is donating $3,000 to Benewah Humane Society, also known as Hope’s Haven Animal Shelter in St. Maries.

CDA Casino has previously donated to many non-profits and fundraising initiatives, and they plan to continue doing so for many more years.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New podcast ‘Spokane Valley Speaks’ looks to cover local issues

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A new podcast made specifically for the Spokane Valley out now. Spokane Valley Speaks, a podcast by Albert Merkel, covers local politics, news, and other issues related to Spokane Valley, Spokane County, and Washington State. It focuses on valuing the Spokane Valley community, keeping taxes low and making sure residents have input into local issues.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Society
Spokane, WA
Society
State
Idaho State
City
Hope, ID
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Coeur D'alene, ID
Lifestyle
City
Worley, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Society
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Woman’s Club looks to turn things around financially, keep building off the market

SPOKANE, Wash.– The historic Woman’s Club of Spokane is struggling to stay above water financially. It’s been a fixture in the community for more than a century. It’s now struggling financially because of the pandemic and has to choose which bills it can pay. All the costs that go into keeping the building alive have the Spokane Woman’s Club at...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Made in the Northwest: Overbluff Cellars

SPOKANE, Wash. – Overbluff Cellars occupies a corner of a very old building and makes its wine using some very old school methods. “If there’s an easy and a hard way, we usually choose the hard way with the idea that it’s going to produce better wine,” explained owner and winemaker Darby McKee. “So we’re very hands on.”
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coeur D Alene Casino#Benewah Humane Society
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Post Falls looks to add second high school

POST FALLS, Idaho– Another high school could be coming to Post Falls soon. Post Falls School District Superintendent Dena Naccarato made the case for building one at the city council meeting Tuesday. She said the current high school is getting full and it’s time to look into building another...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How you can help Ukraine from the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. – People and businesses across the Inland Northwest are being moved to help people displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.  They are calling on others to join them in raising money or donating goods to directly to refugees and those staying on the ground to fight.  Here is how you can help:  Indaba Coffee Indaba is helping CARE’s...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gov. Little launches new operation to target Idaho’s growing drug threat

BOISE, Idaho – Governor Brad Little has launched a new strategy to fight Idaho’s growing drug threat. “Operation Esto Perpetua” is aimed at bringing together law enforcement and leaders from across the state to reduce the flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Idaho. “Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Veterinary
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

For some WA families, gardening starts with food stamps

Home gardener Maggie Slighte was thrilled to discover that she could use food assistance program benefits to purchase seeds and food-bearing plants nearly 20 years ago. Slighte, who is lower-income and lives in Olympia with ADHD, autism and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, has been dialing in her strategy for growing food to feed herself and her family ever since.
KING COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane’s Ukrainian community gathering donations for fleeing refugees, those fighting on the ground

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s Ukrainian community is coming together to help their brothers and sisters devastated by Russia’s invasion.  They are gathering physical goods and donations that will get sent overseas to help fleeing refugees and those on the ground fighting.  The Emergent Warehouse in Spokane Valley is one of the multiple locations across the country where people are gathering...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy