Is Bitcoin Freedom Money or a Tool for Sanctions Evaders?

By Nathaniel Whittemore
CoinDesk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine’s resistance has seen more than $30 million in direct crypto donations. This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Arculus, FTX US and Cointelli. On today’s episode, NLW looks at the contrasting public images of crypto regarding the...

Coinspeaker

Experts Say Russia Could Use Crypto to Evade US Sanctions

Russia is preparing to avoid the negative impact of the sanctions through crypto. Experts revealed that Russia is willing to collaborate with anyone around the globe. These entities will then use crypto instead of bank transfers. As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, it appears that crypto may be...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Analysis: Can China Help Russia Evade SWIFT Banking Sanctions?

The value of the ruble has plummeted following access restrictions placed on several Russian banks to the SWIFT global bank payments system. But as this financial door closes, another door might be opening to keep the Russian economy afloat while it continues its invasion of Ukraine: The Chinese alternative to SWIFT, known as the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS).
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS

