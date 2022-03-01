ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Conversation with Bachelor Nation’s Mike P

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoint Loma Nazarene University Alum Mike Planeta would have never pictured his early 30s consisting of reality TV and starstruck teenage girls, but after appearing as a contestant on the 17th season of “The Bachelorette,” “Mike P” quickly rose to internet stardom as a fan-favorite, particularly among the franchise’s Christian...

Biloxi Sun Herald

Who Is Aaron Clancy? The Bachelor Nation Member Was a Contestant on Katie Thurston’s Season

No stranger to Bachelor Nation! Former Bachelorette star Aaron Clancy made headlines following his stint on Katie Thurston‘s season. He appeared on the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 7, where he had some brief romances before leaving without a fiancée, but with a best friend. Aaron and James Bonsall continue their epic bromance after leaving Sayulita, Mexico. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Aaron’s history with the reality show!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Bachelor's Demi Burnett Shares Autism Diagnosis After Psychological Test

Demi Burnett is sharing her autism diagnosis with the world. The Bachelor alum, 26, took to Instagram Saturday to reveal she had been diagnosed as autistic after undergoing a psychological evaluation. Burnett, who first entered Bachelor Nation on Colton Underwood's season in 2019, began her message with a trigger warning to give people a "heads up" at the start.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Are 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Mike And Ximena Still Together Following That Brutally Honest Conversation?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode “Back To Square One.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days hasn’t been a perfect season for any of the couples, but Mike Berk and Ximena Morales certainly went through their roughest of patches in the latest episode. Voicing their issues eventually turned into a particularly brutal conversation in which Ximena admitted she doesn’t think she even loves Mike, which obviously stung the American star.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Sacramento Bee

No More Roses! Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Engaged to Jordan C. Brown

He found The One! Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown after dating less than one year. The former Bachelor star, 30, and the political strategist, 39, chose to take the next step in their relationship while on a weekend getaway in Big Sur, California, to celebrate Underwood’s birthday last month.
NFL
Elite Daily

The Bachelor’s Therapy Dates Suck — But Are They Legit Harmful, Too?

Picture this: A woman (probably named Lauren or Hannah) with tears streaming down her face, staring at a stone-faced man holding a red rose, while cameras capture the scene. The couple has been studiously ignoring the meal in front of them, opting instead to spend their first (first!) date in deep conversation about the woman’s deepest fears, insecurities, and traumas. The stakes are high — if her story is just emotional enough, she may get that rose, guaranteeing her another week of vying for that very man’s affection and love. If not, the man may accuse her of having “walls up,” and she’ll be sent home. (Content warning: This story discusses trauma, including sexual assault, emotional abuse, abusive relationships, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, and body image issues.)
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Dropped the Name of a Surprising Housewife Who Approached Her to Work on a Song

Not only is Kandi Burruss one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now also sharing her life on the new Bravo series Kandi & The Gang, which shows fans the inner workings of her Old Lady Gang restaurant, but she is, of course, a music icon. She's made history in the industry as a member of Xscape and a solo artist, as well as a prolific songwriter ("No Scrubs," "Bills, Bills, Bills," you get the picture). She is also the woman behind Kim Zolciak-Biermann's legendary track, "Tardy for the Party."
ATLANTA, GA

