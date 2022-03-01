Council tables trash-hauling measure in light of court injunction

Wichita Falls City Councilors tabled a move toward putting the city in the commercial trash-hauling business after opponents made impassioned pleas and an injunction was filed against the city.

The proposal under consideration was to spend $787,750 on two trash trucks and 40 commercial dumpsters. Public Works Director Russell Schreiber said commercial haulers in the city are operating in violation of state and local ordinances -- even though the city has allowed them to operate for decades. He said the operators are eroding the city’s customer base and driving rates up for residents.

The request to purchase the equipment came prior to the Council acting on an ordinance to restrict commercial trash haulers.

City Manager Darron Leiker said because there’s a lead time in purchasing the equipment, it needed to be ordered before an ordinance was passed.

“Shouldn’t that ordinance be enacted before we start voting on this?” Councilor Larry Nelson asked, drawing applause from the large audience gathered in the Council Chambers. Then opponents lined up to express their concerns about the proposal.

Haden Hampton of On Site Solutions said he has talked to state representative who told him no laws are being violated, contrary to what Schreiber said.

“There’s no need for you to get into the roll-off business if you write the proper ordinance and have the proper guidelines,” Shawn McCuller with Wichita Waste Management said. “Guys, this is a cost you do not need to go into and a business you do not need.”

Andrew Bowles, also of Wichita Waster Management, said the commercial haulers are being strong-armed by the city.

“The city is making it harder than ever to own a business. You are actively taking away jobs,” he said.

Mickey Fincannon, operator of M&R Services, said he talked to most of the city councilors and they thought the proposals were too far reaching.

“What I want to know is when will you stand up and put your foot down and be with the citizens. I’ll tell you right now that your city manager and Mr. Schreiber are misleading y’all,” Fincannon said.

A district court granted an injunction while the council was in session and the matter was tabled for a future meeting.