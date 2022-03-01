Reckless driver in custody after brief pursuit Tuesday

A report of a reckless driver temporarily closes a portion of US 287 Tuesday afternoon when a man stopped his vehicle in the middle of the freeway near the new law enforcement center.

According to Wichita Falls Police public information officer Jeff Hughes:

Around 11 a.m., Tuesday, police responded to a report of someone driving recklessly on I-44 southbound.

The officers were told a vehicle was swerving all over the road. They found the suspect in the 100 block of Central Freeway, but he did not stop. The suspect's vehicle struck another vehicle on the flyover.

After driving through town, the suspect eventually stopped in the middle of the freeway near the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center.

He refused to comply with the officers' commands. After about 15 minutes, he got out of the car and was taken into custody.

The man was transported to the hospital due to his erratic behavior and his vehicle was impounded. Hughes said the case is under investigation and charges are pending. No injuries were reported.