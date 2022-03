Billy Monger will be part of Channel 4’s presenting team for the Winter Paralympics in Beijing. The 21-year-old professional racing driver is a double-leg amputee, after enduring a critical injury in a crash at Donnington Park in 2017. Monger, who is nicknamed ‘Billy Whizz’, has been a prodigious driver since he first started go-karting aged six and joined the F4 British Championship in 2016. He achieved three podiums in his first season as a 17-year-old before his following season was cut short by the horrific crash. Monger almost died when he collided with the back of Finnish driver Patrik Pasma’s...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO