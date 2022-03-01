Velma Jackson beats Choctaw County, one win away from sixth state title since 2013

JACKSON — Velma Jackson clinched a spot in the MHSAA Class 2A state title game with a 51-38 win over Choctaw County in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Velma Jackson built a 12-point lead early in the second quarter and went into halftime with an eight-point lead. The Falcons led by double-digits for nearly the entire second half, playing tough full-court defense and taking advantage of scoring opportunities in transition.

Devin Jones, a junior forward, led the Falcons with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double. Derrick Bush added 14 points.

"If you ask Devin, I ride him hard, very hard," Velma Jackson coach Chris Love said. "I know the potential he has to be a very good player. He listens. He takes all the criticisms I give him, and these past four or five games he's played outstanding so I have to give him credit."

Caleb Cunningham led Choctaw County with 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting.

A win in Friday's state championship game against Pine Grove would mark Velma Jackson's sixth boys basketball state title since 2013. The game will be at 3 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The Falcons won state titles in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019 while competing in Class 3A. Now they'll compete for their first state title since moving to Class 2A.

"It would be No. 6 for the school and my second," Love said. "The last time we played in the state championship in 2020, we lost and I still remember that. Rashad Bolden took care of me. But it's good to be here."