Licking County Courthouse lit blue and yellow to support Ukraine

The Licking County Commissioners directed the Licking County Courthouse to be lit blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The courthouse was lit in the colors on Monday evening and will be lit again on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

The commissioners released a statement:

"The people of Licking County Ohio join in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian Americans and the millions of brave citizens of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives and the future of their nation as a free state.

"On behalf of the freedom loving people of Licking County, all Ohioans and all Americans, we believe the aggression by Russia should not stand and should be resisted in every way possible here and elsewhere!"