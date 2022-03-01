Finding comfort in dive bars and soup

“Good manners: The noise you don't make when you're eating soup.”— Bennett Cerf

I love soup. Chicken noodle, matzah ball, split pea, lentil, black bean — you name it, I've had it. Now, however, I have a new fave for not only its taste but also for its presentation. The Sopa Azteca from La Catrina of Westchester is your traditional Mexican tortilla soup but it's the artisanal la catrina figurine and accompanying bowl that make the dish go from classic to "wow."

Chef/Owner Enrique Estrada often comes out himself to pour the soup from a ceramic pitcher. It's also accompanied by a gold spoon because, as Estrada said, it's all about serving the queen. It's a title I'll take (😀) since I don't often get that at home with my kids.

Both Enrique and his wife Consuelo are from Mexico City and have made it a point to bring their culture to Croton-on-Hudson, where their new restaurant is located. To say I had fun doing boomerangs for my Instagram when I visited there last Friday is an understatement: More photos are at lohud_food where I also had fun photographing all the skull decor. The details are in my story on what's new in Westchester and coming soon. (Don't worry Rockland readers: I'm working on a story on what's new in your county, too.)

How divine...

Speaking of Rockland, I had the best meal at DVine Bar in Sparkill where Chef Keri Horgan, who most recently was at Morgan's Publick House in Tappan and prior to that at Nanuet Restaurant in Nanuet, is back. Horgan started at DVine years ago and I'm happy to see her paired again with Chef Chris Holland. The two are funny, inventive and super creative. Look for news about their new online Jersey Dawgz venture in an upcoming story.

I've eaten out a lot this week but the best part was meeting up with old friends at Rivermarket in Tarrytown. Because of Covid, my husband and I hadn't seen this couple, in a long time and it felt great, albeit a little weird to think how long it had been (like two years).

I feel like time has gotten really strange. The pandemic seems to have blurred my brain. In some ways it seems forever ago that the world shut down and we were confined to takeout only with restaurants. Even eating outside underneath heaters seems like forever ago, though I was doing it well into November. Other times, it feels like a blink of the eye. As we approach the two year anniversary of the pandemic (which really is going into the third year; see what I said about time?), there's a lot to be thankful for and reflective of (and yes, I'm working on a story on the anniversary of COVID-19).

Cheers to these chefs

I've said it before and I'll say it again: We're all lucky to live where we do as there are so many amazingly talented chefs. If you haven't been to Goosefeather in Tarrytown or O Mandarin in Hartsdale, make that your first priority. Both chefs — Dale Talde and Eric Gao — have been named semifinalists for "Best Chef, New York" in the James Beard 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards. They are joined by five other nominated chefs in the Hudson Valley.

Dive bars

I started off this newsletter talking about my love for soup but I should also mention how much I love a dive bar. I asked readers their favorites and was bombarded with responses, many of which made it into my story. The pandemic has definitely gotten us all into nostalgic moods and these spots, with dart boards that have seen better days and the same familiar faces on the stool at the end, continue to take us back to the past. Be sure to read the story to see if your spot made our list.

Notable Bites

(Things I ate — and loved — this week)

Faroe Island salmon on top of a bed of green beans at Rivermarket Kitchen & Bar in Tarrytown. What I love about this restaurant is that substitutions are never an issue (the salmon comes on wok stir fried rice on the menu). I also had the Pizza Rodriguez, a white cheese pizza with Italian white truffle oil served extra crispy, that is beyond divine. Plus, trust me and get a cocktail. The restaurant is known for them and for master mixologist Emilio Ugarte who's a three-time Westchester Magazine "Best Cocktail" winner. (I like "The Guapo," named after Ugarte's dog.)

The entire tasting menu at DVine Bar in Sparkill, was incredible, starting with the shrimp and kumpquat salad and concluding with the "Not Yo Momma's Chicken Parm." (There were garlic parmesan fried chicken wings and a butter poached lobster tail in between). The menu changes every two weeks so what I ate may not be available when you go, but then, isn't that the fun of it? There's also a more casual Pub Night on Tuesdays.

was incredible, starting with the shrimp and kumpquat salad and concluding with the "Not Yo Momma's Chicken Parm." (There were garlic parmesan fried chicken wings and a butter poached lobster tail in between). The menu changes every two weeks so what I ate may not be available when you go, but then, isn't that the fun of it? There's also a more casual Pub Night on Tuesdays. Veal chop parm at Company Chophouse & Grill in Larchmont. Big. Meaty. Great flavor. Also a huge fan of the restaurant's Company chips, housemade kettle chips with Wagyu brisket, roasted onions, herbs and blue cheese. Trust me: they are super addictive and great with a glass of wine.

Big. Meaty. Great flavor. Also a huge fan of the restaurant's Company chips, housemade kettle chips with Wagyu brisket, roasted onions, herbs and blue cheese. Trust me: they are super addictive and great with a glass of wine. Fennel White Bean soup from Nutmeg in Tuckahoe. Love that it's also gluten-free.

Love that it's also gluten-free. Chicken vegetable soup from Esy's Kafe in Mamaroneck . (Told you I love soup). This one is chock-full of veggies and perfect for a rainy day.

. (Told you I love soup). This one is chock-full of veggies and perfect for a rainy day. Sopa Azteca from La Catrina of Westchester (as mentioned above). I also thoroughly enjoyed the crispy coconut shrimp, the al pastor tacos (marinated in achiote rub and pineapple)and the beef short ribs in two moles sauce.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining.