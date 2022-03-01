Modest home with big yard sells for $1M in Litchfield

A modest-sized, ranch-style home in Litchfield Park just sold for $1.1 million in February.

The property at 7425 N. Alsup Road, boasts over four acres of land and is situated in the middle of horse country.

Built in 1989, the home has an open floor plan with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It was sold on Feb. 8 after less than three months on the market. The home previously sold in 2019 for just $500,000.

Both the buyer and seller were represented by Nikki Doherty with My Home Group Real Estate.

Photos courtesy of Realtor.com.