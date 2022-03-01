ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Meets TikTok Sensation Khaby Lame in London

By Alex Wallace
 6 days ago

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has met up with TikTok sensation Khaby Lame in London.

Khaby Lame is a TikTok star with over 130 million followers and is known for meeting a host of famous sports stars.

The TikTok influencer has met a host of famous football stars such as Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and former Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The pair were pictured together wearing the same tracksuits, doing a promotion for the clothing brand BOSS.

Khaby Lame is known for his funny viral videos across social media, regularly posting to TikTok and Instagram where he picks up millions of views and likes.

Varane is another major football star to be seen with the TikTok star, adding to the illustrious list of names.

Aside from Khaby Lame's 130 million followers on TikTok the social media star also has around 70 million followers on Instagram.

The pair also appeared on Khaby Lame's instagram story with similar images showing behind the scenes of their promotional work for BOSS.

Manchester City v Manchester United: match preview

Pep Guardiola’s 11 derbies with Ralf Rangnick’s predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, ended five wins apiece with one draw. Considering Manchester City’s supremacy this was a fair return from the Norwegian and can offer succour to Manchester United. City, though, have Liverpool right behind them as they seek to defend the title so will be particularly focused. Forget form – it may be a cliche but is still true: as this is a clash between neighbours the 187th staging of the fixture could go either way. Jamie Jackson.
David De Gea reaction paints picture as dismal Manchester United defending proves costly again

You could tell how poor Manchester United’s defending was for the second goal of this 187th Manchester derby by watching David De Gea’s reaction to it. As Kevin De Bruyne celebrated restoring Manchester City’s lead, De Gea dragged himself to his feet and lashed the rolling ball back from whence it came, i.e. the back of his own net. Then he lashed it again, low and hard towards the touchline, and slapped his post with a shake of the head and a curse to himself for good measure.De Gea is not an especially angry young man. United’s long-serving goalkeeper usually...
