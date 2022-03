Simple Plan and Sum 41 fans unite! The rock bands are teaming up for the first time ever to announce their co-headlining Blame Canada Tour. The 36-date trek will kick off on April 29 in Raleigh, North Carolina, making stops in Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping up on August 18 in Denver, Colorado. The first leg will have Set It Off as opening support, while the second leg, which kicks off on July 29 will see Magnolia Park as opening support.

