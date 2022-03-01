Reacts questions: Will the Hawks make the playoffs?

ST. PAUL — If the past couple of games were a preview of playoff hockey, well, the Minnesota Wild need to do some soul searching. Though they are still locked into a playoff spot in the Western Conference, and should have no problem maintaining that position the rest of the way, it’s fair to start wondering if the Wild (31-17-3, 65 points) are a true Stanley Cup contender this season. The back-to-back blowout losses — both home and away, in the span of four days — to the Calgary Flames (32-14-6, 70 points) would suggest they are not.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO