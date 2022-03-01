Heat's Caleb Martin: Questionable for Wednesday's game

Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Though head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged earlier in the weekend that Oladipo could be ready to make his season debut Monday as the Heat kick off a seven-game homestand, a final decision on the 29-year-old's status likely won't be made until he's re-evaluated by team trainers following morning shootaround. If available Monday, Oladipo would likely be held to a strict minutes limit, given that he hasn't played in 11 months after undergoing surgery to address the quadriceps tendon in his right knee. Oladipo's return to action in any capacity would at least provide the Heat with some extra depth in the backcourt, as point guard Kyle Lowry (personal) won't be available for the start of the homestand.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO