NBA

Heat's Caleb Martin: Questionable for Wednesday's game

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Martin (Achilles) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Look: Roy Williams’ Reaction To Coach K Loss Is Going Viral

North Carolina played the ultimate spoilers on Saturday night, upsetting No. 4 Duke in Mike Krzyzrewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Armando Bacot was huge in the Tar Heels 94-81 win, slamming the door shut on the Devils with a big slam in the final minutes. After the game, the UNC big FaceTimed a grinning Roy Williams, whose reaction quickly went viral on social media.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Kyle Lowry
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
#Heat#Bucks#The Miami Herald
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke falls in updated Top 25 And 1 after loss to UNC in Coach K's last home game

The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable for Miami on Monday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (Achilles) is questionable for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Martin continues to deal with an Achilles injury and is questionable to face Houston on Monday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 16.7 minutes against the Rockets. Martin's Monday projection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Victor Oladipo: Officially questionable for Monday

Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Though head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged earlier in the weekend that Oladipo could be ready to make his season debut Monday as the Heat kick off a seven-game homestand, a final decision on the 29-year-old's status likely won't be made until he's re-evaluated by team trainers following morning shootaround. If available Monday, Oladipo would likely be held to a strict minutes limit, given that he hasn't played in 11 months after undergoing surgery to address the quadriceps tendon in his right knee. Oladipo's return to action in any capacity would at least provide the Heat with some extra depth in the backcourt, as point guard Kyle Lowry (personal) won't be available for the start of the homestand.
NBA
NESN

Heat's Kyle Lowry Questionable For Monday vs. Rockets

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Houston Rockets, per the team’s Twitter. Lowry has missed the Heat’s last four games for an undisclosed personal reason but has reportedly rejoined the team and may see some action in Monday night’s matchup with the Rockets. His return couldn’t come at a better time as Miami is hoping to lock up the top seed in the Eastern Conference but with 17 games remaining in their regular season, it’s entirely possible they could be caught by any of the next five teams that sit 5.5 games or fewer behind them in the standings.
NBA
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

