ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Trust Us — Suits Are Going to Be Everywhere This Spring

By India Yaffe
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blazers have made a resurgence in recent years, and we've worn them with everything from jeans to dresses, but now, a different kind of silhouette has emerged, and...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Kate Middleton Somehow Made $15 Earrings From ASOS Look Expensive

While on a visit to the Blaenavon Heritage Centre in Wales, Kate Middleton sported a mostly green ensemble, perhaps hinting at the reason for her trip. The Duchess of Cambridge was seen planting a tree at the former iron production center, one of the many activities she engaged in that day. For that task, Middleton naturally opted for a more casual look, donning a turtleneck sweater and a Sportmax wool coat decorated with a yellow flower detail on the left lapel. Paired with black ankle jeans and finished with gold hoops and black gloves, the look still boasted the regality we've come to associate with her ensembles while remaining appropriate for the occasion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

The 11 Fashion Finds to Own This March, Straight From a Shopping Editor

I've got the best job on earth: I shop for the hottest products on the web. While I'm constantly hunting down the buzziest must haves that POPSUGAR readers should know about, I find quite a few things for myself along the way. This March, I'm loving floral dresses, colorful knits, and statement shoes. With spring almost here, there's no shortage of pastels and blooms in the new-arrivals sections of my favorite sites.
POPSUGAR

I Always Get Compliments On This $27 Bodysuit From Amazon

After a certain amount of compliments, a person feels obliged to share, and I'm here to say I've wracked in more "OMG I love your bodysuit" praises than I can count. I was inspired to buy this Gembera Women's Long Sleeve Button Collar Bodysuit ($27) from one of my favorite influencers, Sivan Ayla, and if you don't know her, you might know this incredible self-tanner that she makes. I bought it as soon as I watched her Instagram story (yes, I was influenced) and I'm thrilled that I did.
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

14 Stylish Jumpsuits to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe

There are lots of reasons to love a good jumpsuit. For one, they make picking your outfit easy. They're also comfy and versatile. Whether you're looking for a casual denim choice or something for your next event, these are the pieces you'll want to wear all spring long. Ahead, you...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
POPSUGAR

Tube Tops Are Our Favorite Nostalgic Spring Trend

The early 2000s are back, and to be honest, we're not mad about it. Everything from colorful eyeshadow to matching sweatsuits is making a mark in fashion again, and one of our favorite reemerging trends is the tube top. Strapless tops are sexy and fun, and as we're starting to go out again, they're exactly what we want to be wearing.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Willow Smith's Massive New Arm Tattoo Is the Start of a Sleeve

We may need a calculator to fully appreciate Willow Smith's new tattoo, but this could be one equation that's unsolvable. On March 3, the "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer shared a photo of her massive new arm tattoo, inked by tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez. "My manzz @rayjtattoo did it AGAIN!! 🤯," Smith captioned a photo of the intricate design, the start of a blossoming tattoo sleeve. The extra-large tattoo, which takes up the majority of her upper left arm, is an image of a hand reaching up toward what looks like a swirling solar system overhead.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Paris Said Fashion Week, and Rihanna Said 9 Days of Fenty Beauty

Paris Fashion Week may be about, well, the fashion, but that didn't stop Rihanna from commanding our full attention with a little help from her Fenty Beauty collection. Coming off the Milan leg of her style world tour, the mom-to-be graced the streets of Paris in a handful of colorful lipstick shades that beg the question: how can we, too, channel her badass energy over 5,000 miles away on a Tuesday afternoon?
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Don't Live in a Major "Fashion" City But See These Top Trends Everywhere I Go

Living in a smaller city or town while working in the fashion industry or even just as a fashion-forward person can be isolating when it comes to personal style. I tend to tone down my looks to fit in more with the local aesthetic as a result, becoming a style chameleon, if you will. Yet I always have an eye out for a kindred spirit when out and about. When I happen to spot someone wearing a top trend of the season, I make sure to give a knowing look or pay a compliment.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
POPSUGAR

Target's Best Storage-Friendly Furniture For Small Living Rooms

Whether your problem is limited square footage or lack of storage, every piece of furniture counts when it comes to maximizing small spaces. If your living room could use some decluttering, Target's storage furniture might be the solution. The retail giant offers functional furniture designed to hold extra items in...
RETAIL
Midland Daily News

The sweet odor of spring is upon us

Temperatures are finally starting to tick up, days are getting longer, and many people are looking out their windows waiting for the famed robins' return to signify the start of spring. However, spring is indeed upon us, despite what the groundhog may have predicted. Sure, the trees haven't really started...
ENVIRONMENT
Tennis World Usa

Baby Tiger Woods, the Instagram viral video

Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
GOLF
POPSUGAR

Alexa Demie's Vampiric Eyeshadow Looks Like a Nod to "Euphoria"

While Zoë Kravitz embraces her inner Catwoman, Alexa Demie is stepping in as Robert Pattinson's unofficial Bat Queen — with an eerie twist. On March 6, Demie attended the Balenciaga fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in an all-black ensemble straight from the brand's FW22 collection, accessorized with a chunky gold choker and matching earrings that beautifully framed every angle of her vampiric makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

The New Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Serum Lives Up to Its Name

I live in Southern California, and while people know the state is perpetually warm, they tend to forget that we're in a desert — so not only is it hot, but it's also incredibly dry. Couple the arid climate with the Santa Ana winds we're currently battling, and it seems as though everyone I know is dealing with dry, flaky skin. My skin-care routine is usually pretty simple, but I've been adding the Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum ($44) to my morning and nighttime routine, and it's been a game changer for my complexion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

The Real Stars of "Love Is Blind": Those Gold Wine Glasses

There are numerous standout stars on "Love Is Blind" season two — Deepti Vempati, Natalie Lee's adorable parents, and Salvador Perez's ukulele, to name a few — but no star shines quite as bright as the famed gold cups. You know the ones we're talking about: those metallic-tinged wine glasses that pop up in nearly every frame of the Netflix dating series.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

This $15 Hair Gloss Is Like a Salon Treatment in a Bottle

The Hally Fluffy G Hair Gloss in "Premiere Clear" is a colorless in-shower treatment. The gloss adds shine to your hair, leaving it silky soft and smooth. One editor tried the at-home gloss and was impressed with the results. As someone with virgin hair, I initially thought that at-home hair-gloss...
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

"Love Is Blind" Curveball: Are Deepti and Kyle Dating Now?

The "Love Is Blind" season two reunion is practically bursting at the seams with juicy drama. The most surprising revelation, however, didn't revolve around one of the many breakups — it pertained to an unknown connection between two of the contestants. After Kyle Abrams recaps how his relationship with Shaina Hurley was "a big waste of time," he shoots his shot and professes his love for Deepti Vempati, who memorably gets engaged to but breaks up with Shake Chatterjee. Yep, we were in shock, too.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy