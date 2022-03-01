ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Alphatec GAAP EPS of -$0.40, revenue of $73.96M

By Shweta Agarwal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alphatec press release (NASDAQ:ATEC): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.40. Revenue of $73.96M (+68.3% Y/Y). FY...

Seeking Alpha

ProQR GAAP EPS of -€0.26, revenue of €0.24M

ProQR press release (NASDAQ:PRQR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -€0.26. “Following the disappointing readout of top-line results from the Illuminate trial of sepofarsen, we are conducting a comprehensive analysis of the data with the goal of providing an update on any potential next steps with this program and our overall strategy in Q2,” said Daniel A. de Boer, Founder and CEO of ProQR. “Based on the previous data we have reported, we remain very confident in our RNA approach and will continue to follow the data to determine how to best position ProQR for success.”
Seeking Alpha

Galapagos GAAP EPS of -€1.58, revenue of €484.85M

Galapagos press release (NASDAQ:GLPG): FY GAAP EPS of -€1.58. Revenue of €484.85M (+1.4% Y/Y). Cash and current financial investments of €4.7 billion on 31 December 2021. Operational cash burn of €564.8 million, within the guided range. "For 2022 we anticipate a further significant reduction of our...
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
Seeking Alpha

LifeMD Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29, revenue of $27.42M

LifeMD press release (NASDAQ:LFMD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29. Revenue of $27.42M (+112.7% Y/Y). Guidance: For the First Quarter 2022, the company expects:. Revenue to total between $30 million and $32 million. Adjusted EBITDA between $(6) million and $(7) million. For the Full Year 2022, the company expects:. Revenue to...
Seeking Alpha

Occidental Petroleum Is Firing On All Cylinders

The company is coming back from what looked like an impossible situation. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is coming back from what looks like one of the worst timed acquisitions in recent memory. The actual takeover itself is something I have seen many companies execute successfully. This particular acquisition was followed by an OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. That was certainly an unexpected and likely unprecedented string of bad luck. But investors are now benefitting from yet another unforeseen twist of future events. Here comes the good luck.
Seekingalpha.com

Hovnanian GAAP EPS of $3.07, revenue of $565.3M

Hovnanian press release (NYSE:HOV): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.07. Revenue of $565.3M (-1.6% Y/Y). FQ2 2022 Outlook: Total revenues are expected to be between $700M-750M, gross margin is expected to be between 23.0% and 25.0% and adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $60M-75M. 2022 Outlook: Total revenues are...
Seeking Alpha

Cellectis GAAP EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $1.94M

Cellectis press release (NASDAQ:CLLS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18. Revenue of $1.94M (-86.0% Y/Y). The company said the decrease was driven by lower volumes of product sold in 2021 as it had substantially completed the wind-down of its soybean product line prior to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Seekingalpha.com

CLPS Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43, revenue of $75.92M

CLPS press release (NASDAQ:CLPS): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43. Revenue of $75.92M (+30.2% Y/Y). For FY2022, the Company expects, absent material acquisitions or non-recurring transactions, total sales growth in the range of approximately 30% to 35%, non-GAAP net income growth in the range of approximately 32% to 37% compared to fiscal year 2021 financial results.
Seekingalpha.com

Boqii ADS GAAP EPS of -$0.06, revenue of $52.2M

Boqii ADS press release (NYSE:BQ): FQ3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06. Revenue of $52.2M (+6.3% Y/Y). EBITDA was a loss of $4.0M, representing an improvement from a loss of RMB79.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Total GMV was $128.1 million, representing an increase of 6.9% from RMB763.8...
Seekingalpha.com

Arbe Robotics GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.11, revenue of $0.5M

Arbe Robotics press release (NASDAQ:ARBE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.11. Revenue of $0.5M (+150.0% Y/Y). Revenues to be in the range of $7 million to $11 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of ($34 million) and ($38 million), primarily attributable to the increase in labor cost, most notably in R&D, foreign currency exchange rates impact and additional legal, accounting, and general overhead costs resulting from our status as a public company.
Seeking Alpha

