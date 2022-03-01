Alphatec GAAP EPS of -$0.40, revenue of $73.96M

The company is coming back from what looked like an impossible situation. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is coming back from what looks like one of the worst timed acquisitions in recent memory. The actual takeover itself is something I have seen many companies execute successfully. This particular acquisition was followed by an OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. That was certainly an unexpected and likely unprecedented string of bad luck. But investors are now benefitting from yet another unforeseen twist of future events. Here comes the good luck.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO