Syndax appoints former Alnylam executive as new medical chief

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (“siRNA”) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Craig Tooman, previously Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Board member of Silence, and Mark Rothera has stepped down as President, CEO and Board member, effective immediately. Rhonda Hellums, previously Vice President, Finance, has been appointed CFO.
