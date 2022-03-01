ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Syndax appoints former Alnylam executive as new medical chief

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The clinical-stage biotech, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX), announced on Tuesday that Kate Madigan, M.D., will be appointed as the company’s new Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. She will...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

OncoSec appoints new finance chief

Mr. Chi joins from THPlasma, where he served as Chief Executive Officer since July 2020 and helped found the company's plasma collection business and establish regular commercial sales. Prior to joining THPlasma, Mr. Chi served as Chief Financial Officer of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. @tamnguyenga - George Chi is a naturalized...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Silence Therapeutics Appoints Craig Tooman President and Chief Executive Officer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (“siRNA”) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Craig Tooman, previously Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Board member of Silence, and Mark Rothera has stepped down as President, CEO and Board member, effective immediately. Rhonda Hellums, previously Vice President, Finance, has been appointed CFO.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Boundless Bio Appoints Klaus Wagner, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Dr. Klaus Wagner has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005024/en/. “We are...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alnylam Pharmaceuticals#Biotechnology#Syndax Pharmaceuticals#Sndx#Syrs
The Associated Press

OppFi Board of Directors Appoints Founder and Executive Chairman Todd Schwartz as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 28, 2022-- OppFi Inc. (“OppFi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OPFI), a leading financial technology platform that helps everyday consumers gain access to credit, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Todd Schwartz as Chief Executive Officer and that Neville Crawley has stepped down from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and a Director. Schwartz founded OppFi in 2012 and has served as Executive Chairman since 2015; he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
BUSINESS
WestfairOnline

NEW CHIEF NURSING OFFICER AT MEDICAL CENTER

Mark Pohar has been appointed chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers. He has more than 30 years experience in a wide range of health care organizations from acute care, long-term skilled rehabilitation to behavioral health. Most recently he was executive director of Margaretville Hospital…
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
Seeking Alpha

Durect defended at H.C. Wainwright after resignation of CFO

The clinical-stage pharma company, Durect Corporation (DRRX -3.9%) is trading lower for the fourth straight session on Monday as the investors react to the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Arenberg, with effect from Mar. 17. In response, Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) has appointed Jian Li for the position of interim...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Moderna to open enterprise solutions hub in Atlanta

The company will also hire 150 to 200 new employees over two years. It will start its Atlanta operations in Q2. Moderna already has an international enterprise solutions hub in Poland, which opened there last year. The company also expects to have commercial subsidiaries in 21 countries globally this year.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Amneal Pharmaceuticals enters US biosimilar market with FDA nod for RELEUKOTM

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) said the U.S. FDA approved its Biologics License Application (BLA) for filgrastim-ayow, a biosimilar referencing Neupogen. The product will be marketed under the proprietary name RELEUKOTM. RELEUKOTM was developed in collaboration with Kashiv Biosciences in Chicago, Illinois. It is used to treat neutropenia (low neutrophils) that is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

LifeMD Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29, revenue of $27.42M

LifeMD press release (NASDAQ:LFMD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29. Revenue of $27.42M (+112.7% Y/Y). Guidance: For the First Quarter 2022, the company expects:. Revenue to total between $30 million and $32 million. Adjusted EBITDA between $(6) million and $(7) million. For the Full Year 2022, the company expects:. Revenue to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Axonics wins FDA approval for recharge-free neuromodulation device

MedTech company Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Axonics F15, its new recharge-free sacral neuromodulation (SNM) implantable neurostimulator (INS). Axonics F15 is designed to last for well over a decade inside the body without recharging any of its elements. The company expects...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell As COVID-19 Shot Awaits FDA Approval?

Novavax has not provided a definitive timeline for its US EUA approval in its recent earnings call. We have entered the final month of the first quarter of 2022, and the market is still waiting for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) to announce its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the US market. We have discussed NVAX extensively, and the company's NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine has also shown tremendous promise. Furthermore, recent studies demonstrate its robust efficacy coupled with a lower risk profile for its protein-based vaccines. Nevertheless, the Delta variant has also come and gone, but Novavax's US EUA is still pending.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy