Syndax appoints former Alnylam executive as new medical chief

Novavax has not provided a definitive timeline for its US EUA approval in its recent earnings call. We have entered the final month of the first quarter of 2022, and the market is still waiting for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) to announce its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the US market. We have discussed NVAX extensively, and the company's NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine has also shown tremendous promise. Furthermore, recent studies demonstrate its robust efficacy coupled with a lower risk profile for its protein-based vaccines. Nevertheless, the Delta variant has also come and gone, but Novavax's US EUA is still pending.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO